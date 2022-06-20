Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce it has received final approval to list (the "Listing") its common shares and two series of warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Effective at the market opening on Wednesday, June, 22nd, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX under its existing symbol, "WNDR", and its two series of warrants will trade under the symbols "WNDR.WT.A" and "WNDR.WT.B", respectively.

Securityholders of WonderFi are not required to exchange the certificates representing their securities or take any other action in connection with the Listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares or warrants. The WonderFi common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "WONDF" on OTC markets in the United States and under the symbol A3C166 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

Post-closing Adjustments to Bitbuy Business Combination Agreement ("BCA")

WonderFi also announces that pursuant to the adjustment provisions in the BCA in connection with the previously completed acquisition of Bitbuy Holdings Inc. (formerly First Ledger Corporation), the parent company of Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the vendor take-back note that formed part of the transaction consideration was reduced by approximately $8.9 million, and WonderFi's obligations under such notes have now been satisfied in full.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better access to digital assets through compliant centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi provides unified access to digital assets including crypto, DeFi, gaming and NFTs, in a compliant and regulated environment. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

