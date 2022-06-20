Partners with existing ownership to accelerate growth

Avania, the preeminent, full-service global MedTech contract research organization ("CRO"), today announced that Astorg has acquired a majority stake in the company. Astorg, together with Kester Capital ("Kester") a current investor who intends to retain a minority stake will actively support management's plans to advance Avania's development as a MedTech solution provider.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Avania was formed in March 2020 from the combination of five complementary businesses and started a successful journey to establish a fully integrated platform to serve sponsors worldwide in advancing medical technology products from early development to post-market ensuring customized, scalable solutions that optimize efficiencies and streamline the advancement of medical technology.

Astorg brings an impressive global network of relationships in the MedTech space which will strengthen Avania's pipeline and broaden its customer base while the capital access will help accelerate its growth, both organically and via acquisitions.

"The platform we have built has positioned us ahead of our competition in the MedTech CRO space, and this deal will bring additional investment to strengthen our infrastructure, capital for acquisitions, and added support as we continue to grow Avania into the clear market leader," said Sapna Hornyak, president and CEO of Avania. "The largest CROs do not have the specialization that we bring, and the regional niche providers do not have the scale and reach of Avania. This unique positioning, along with the continued changes to the MedTech regulatory landscape, will allow us to push ourselves to the next era of growth."

We are extremely pleased to partner with Sapna and her team, as well as Kester, on this transaction," said Managing Partner of Astorg Mid-Cap Edouard Pillot. "Being one of the global leaders in a profitable and fast-growing niche market, Avania squarely fits with Astorg's investment criteria, and we are delighted to have Avania as our first Mid-Cap Healthcare deal, sitting within Astorg's broader healthcare portfolio."

Avania is a leading, global full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical technology, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania. Avania's vision is to be your trusted global partner in the evolution of your medical technology from innovation to commercialization to improving patient health and well-being.

Astorg is a leading private equity firm with over €17 billion of assets under management. We work with entrepreneurs and management teams to acquire market-leading global companies headquartered in Europe or the US, providing them with the strategic guidance, governance, and capital they need to achieve their growth goals. Astorg enjoys a distinct entrepreneurial culture, a long-term shareholder perspective, and a lean decision-making body. We have valuable industry expertise in healthcare, software, business-to-business professional services and technology-based industrial companies. Astorg has offices in London, Paris, New York, Frankfurt, Milan and Luxembourg.

Kester Capital is a primary buy-out specialist. Kester focuses on the healthcare, data information and technology sectors, targeting businesses that require capital in order to unlock their potential.

