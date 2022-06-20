Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - During a press conference, Chairman Steve Dryden announced the retirement of Henry Gleeson and the appointment of James Smith as the Head of Strategy Development, beginning June 19, 2022.

Henry Gleeson said: "It has been an honor to serve Dryden Partners. I am tremendously proud of what the team has accomplished over the nine years I have been with the company and the twenty years prior with our dear founder the late Mr. John Dryden. We have established a solid operational and financial structure, produced considerable value for both our clients and shareholders whilst positioning the company for future developments. With the company being in such a strong position, I feel that now is the right time to retire. In announcing my retirement, I do it with complete faith in my colleagues and their unwavering commitment to achieving greatness furthermore James Smith is the perfect candidate to continue the company's path of expansion."

James Smith said: "I am gratified by the Board's decision and appreciative of Mr. Gleeson's support and leadership. The manner in which our staff have come together amid the passing of Mr. John Dryden and this pandemic demonstrates the character of Dryden Partners. Our dedication to servicing our clients and communities is much more robust than our good financial position. As we continue to construct a stronger financial institution and increase our returns, I will do all in my power to make all of our stakeholders proud of our company. We will invest in our infrastructure, risk management and controls to ensure that we operate securely and provide a superior service to our clients. I am eager to collaborate with my coworkers on the next step."

Steve Dryden, Chairman of the Board Of Directors, commented: "I would like to congratulate Henry on behalf of the Board of Directors for his significant contributions over the course of his nine-year tenure. Henry participated in the successful 2013 merger integration that resulted in the present Dryden Partners. Under Henry's leadership and foresight Dryden Partners has been nurtured into a culture of excellence, as a result, we have established a solid well-positioned global firm for further success. I wish him the best for a happy retirement." Steve Dryden continued to say James Smith's performance, through COVID-19, has shown strength and resilience, I am confident James will continue to be a valuable partner to our clients."

ABOUT DRYDEN PARTNERS

Combining financial acumen and extensive market expertise, Dryden Partners serves a worldwide clientele by managing their portfolios. Since its launch in 2013, Dryden Partners has regularly outperformed the market. They have a powerful staff with over 100 years of experience in the US financial markets. Dryden Partners' expertise, commitment, and solutions help our clients to achieve and maintain their satisfaction. For more information: www.drydenpartners.com.

CONTACT

Contact - Richard Lehmann

Email - press@drydenpartners.com

Company address - Chuang Yuan Chi Ti, 89-99 Roosevelt Road, sec. 2, Taipei,106, Taiwan.

Company address- Prime Tower Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, Switzerland, 8005.

