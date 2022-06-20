LATAM fintech innovator selects Verimatrix App Shield hosted on the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform to safeguard financial products aimed at the financial technology product users.

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that albo, one of Mexico's fastest-growing fintech innovators, selected App Shield hosted on the Verimatrix Secure Delivery Platform to shield its sensitive code and customer data with proven protections against potentially harmful cyberattacks. App Shield is part of Verimatrix's Extended Threat Defense family of cybersecurity solutions.

By providing a zero-code approach to app security, Verimatrix App Shield provides albo, a top Fintech, with an unobtrusive approach to app security that stands as a unique option in the industry. The albo team required an easy, flexible and easily-deployed security solution with zero impact on user experience.

"Today's leading fintech companies require friendly and seamless security that doesn't slow them down or impact their time to market," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "We are pleased to work with innovative companies such as albo, one of Mexico's top fintechs, to efficiently provide Extended Threat Defense to their growing legion of digital banking customers."

"After several months looking for a security solution, we decided to choose Verimatrix because it offered us the best combination of security features, price, ease-of-implementation and world-class support. We are very happy with the advantages it offers to us both in terms of security and operations, therefore adding an extra layer of security to our customers", said Ana Luisa Chico Fernández, Chief Operations Officer at albo.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220620005211/en/

Contacts:

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com