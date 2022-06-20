R&D subsidiary GeNeuro Innovation, in Lyon, France, was selected for its unique expertise in human endogenous retroviruses

HERVCOV project aims at developing precision medicine and diagnostic-based therapeutic solutions for patients affected by the expression of the envelope protein of the W family of human endogenous retroviruses (W-ENV)

GeNeuro Innovation will contribute in setting up industrial-scale diagnostic and therapeutic tools to address W-ENV related syndromes identified from this multidisciplinary study of a large panel of molecular, biological and clinical parameters from patients.

Initially focused on COVID-19 and post-COVID syndromes, this study will also provide insights for other W-ENV-associated diseases, with the objective of delivering novel precision-medicine solutions based on the analysis of biomarkers, symptoms and disease progression

Project funded by the European Commission with a grant of €6.8 million that involves research centers, companies and associations from Croatia, France, Greece, Italy and Spain

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the long-term consequences of COVID-19 (post-COVID), announces today that its R&D subsidiary GeNeuro Innovation SAS will be the industrial R&D partner of the HERVCOV project funded with a €6.8 million grant from the European Union HORIZON-Health program.

The HERVCOV project is funded with a grant under the HORIZON-HLTH-2021-DISEASE call (Personalised medicine and infectious disease: understanding the individual host response to viruses) of the European Commission under the Horizon Europe Framework Program. The partners include Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (France), Ethniko Kai Kapodistriako Panepistimio Athinon (Greece), Rome Tor Vergata University (Italy), Instituto Aragonés de Ciencias de la Salud (Spain), Fundación Agencia Aragonesa para la Investigación y el Desarrollo (Spain), GeNeuro Innovation SAS (France), Inserm Transfert (France), Klinicki Bolnicki Centar Rijeka (Croatia) and Frascati Scienza (Italy).

"GeNeuro Innovation will collaborate with its multidisciplinary partners to develop industrial-grade decentralized W-ENV diagnostic tools, opening the door to personalized treatment in large populations affected by W-ENV expression, from post-COVID-19 to other potentially post-viral diseases with overlapping symptoms, such as Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS)", said Hervé Perron, Chief Scientific Officer of GeNeuro.

"GeNeuro Innovation's involvement in HERVCOV validates our leadership in the field of HERVs," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. "We are grateful to be able to participate to this project with leading EU Research Centers and excited for its results that may bring novel personalized therapeutic solutions to patients

About HERVCOV

HERVCOV is a collaborative research program benefitting from a €6.85 million grant from the EU's HORIZON-HLTH-2021-DISEASE call (Personalised medicine and infectious disease: understanding the individual host response to viruses) of the European Commission under the Horizon Europe Framework Program. The research consortium comprises research centers from 5 EU countries (INSERM (Institut National De La Santé Et De La Recherche Médicale and INSERM TRANSFERT SA, France; Ethniko Kai Kapodistriako Panepistimio Athinon, Greece; Universita Degli Studi Di Roma Tor Vergata and Associazione Frascati Scienza, Italy; Instituto Aragones De Ciencias De La Salud, Spain; and Klinicki Bolnicki Centar Rijeka Croatia, together with GeNeuro Innovation.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It owns rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

