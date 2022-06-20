Alsym will produce its new batteries - made of readily available materials, without lithium or cobalt - for electric vehicles, stationary storage, and marine applications.From pv magazine USA Alsym Energy has emerged from stealth mode to introduce a battery storage solution that will provide the performance of lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, and without the inherent risk of fire. While we know that the cathode is primarily manganese oxide, the anode is a different metal oxide, and the electrolyte is water-based, the company has not yet disclosed the exact battery chemistry. It ...

