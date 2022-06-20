Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Executives to Present AI-focused Lending Automation Workshop at Canada's Used Car Week

Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Automotive Lending Solutions Will Share Their Expertise at this Premier Fintech Event

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for automotive lenders, announced it will be presenting and exhibiting at the Canada's Used Car Week/Auto Remarketing Canada Event. The conference takes place June 27 to 29, 2022 at the Westin Harbour Castle hotel in Toronto, Ontario. Inovatec will demonstrate its innovative loan origination and loan management systems, in addition to its dedicated customer portal, at booth #302 at the event.

Two of Inovatec's executives, Head of Business Development Bob Metodiev and Head of Customer Growth and Strategic Partnerships Bryan Smith, will present a workshop, "Transform Your Business Through AI, Machine Learning, and Automation," taking place on June 28 at 11:30 a.m. The session will explore how advanced AI-powered features in lending automation-such as data analytics, automated application processing, and decisioning-can help lenders enhance both service and profits.

"Lenders in the current market have access to many intuitive and powerful AI-based tools like alternative data sources and automated scoring that empower them to be more competitive and efficient than ever, while delivering unprecedented benefits to their customers," said Vlad Kovacevic, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inovatec. "We're excited to attend Canada's Used Car Week, which provides an opportunity to teach lenders how to realize productivity gains, improve compliance, reduce costs, and enhance customer retention through intelligent automation."

Inovatec's hosted lending solutions allow users to accelerate the underwriting process and improve loan management while delivering a feature-rich engagement experience that can be tailored to the individual lender's requirements. These integrated solutions utilize cutting-edge tools, empowering lenders to compete with greater speed and less user interaction, while managing their portfolios more proficiently throughout the life of each loan.

For information on Inovatec's integrated loan origination system, loan management system, and customer portal solution, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports equipment, and other lenders across North America, Europe, and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

