Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - GAMA has officially announced the launch of GAMA Studios, a new section of the company focused on bringing immersive content to Web3. The company has begun working with some of the biggest artists in entertainment as it features its first series of content, graphic storytelling formats released through both digital and physical collectibles.

The Los Angeles team behind GAMA is a diverse and talented pool of seasoned entrepreneurs, industrial experts, and top artists & designers. GAMA Studios was inspired by the revolution brought about by NFTs and smart contracts, and GAMA plans to build around the concept of this new format. The founding team recognized the influence that these developments have on how art is created and collected. Today, artists can protect the rights of their art and enjoy a vast channel through which to distribute their work directly to the hands of collectors.





A pioneer in the Web3 art sphere

GAMA Studios is working with entertainment professionals to develop new IP within the GAMA universe. The first series of content features artists who have previously worked with famous properties from the largest graphic novel and comic book publishers in the US.

The studio has thus far partnered with well-known artists whose work will be part of the first series of content presented in the GAMA Studios collection. With this, the company expects to build the foundation that will pioneer a new entertainment sector while integrating the narrative within their GAMA Space Station Metaverse. The team hopes to build on these so that future GAMA Studios IP will focus on a diverse set of content formats.

GAMA Studios is providing access to its content through NFTs, with holders getting digital content, physical items, and exclusive merch. There are two levels of membership: a standard access pass (digital only) and a premium collectors pass (digital, physical, and exclusive opportunities). Additionally, holders of NFTs from the GAMA Space Station collection will get access to the GSS Metaverse, which aims to set the standard for metaverse blockchain experiences.

GAMA Studios ultimate goal is to collaborate and partner with artists across entertainment as they explore new immersive content experiences. GAMA will be one of the first original Web3 projects to embrace a format that allows artists to participate in their creations.

Working with GAMA will allow artists the opportunity to develop and publish content in traditional formats while simultaneously creating narratives that will empower virtual experiences within the GAMA Space Station Metaverse. This introduces a new revenue stream previously absent in Web2, allowing artists to benefit directly from the success of their works.

Setting a new standard

GAMA Studios' aim is to build content for a metaverse that will be the benchmark for all future metaverses. It aims to create a revolutionary type of interactive experience by taking content and introducing it in an immersive setting. For this, the studio has built a virtual team that collectively has worked with some of the largest film studios in Hollywood.





Additionally, GAMA has announced its focus on providing more sustainable Web3 experiences. This includes researching methods that will bring more awareness to clean energy solutions. The company is committed to bringing innovation to the art sphere while ensuring new developments can be made in a sustainable way that set the stage for long-lasting growth.

