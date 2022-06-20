Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global - die CEO-Rochade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2022 | 23:04
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSO Italy: Summer Fancy Food 2022: Great success for Italian "Tomato Preserves" and "Blood Orange Juice"

Fresh Up Your Life, a new healthy fruit and vegetable initiative promoted by CSO Italy's, the leading Italian consortium that groups companies in the production and marketing of national fruit and vegetables, with the support of the European Union.

Cirio and Oranfrizer attended the event. The program also includes Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Lagnasco Group, Origine, Unacoa.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fresh Up Your Life", the fruit and vegetable project promoted by CSO Italy and granted by the European Union returns to the USA with a focus on sustainability, nutrition, and clear supply chain, was at Summer Fancy Food Fair in New York City.

The visual of Fresh Up Your Life campaign

Fresh Up Your Life is also supported by very important and iconic Italian companies: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Cirio, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine, Unacoa.

The major Italian producers Cirio and Oranfrizer showcased their flagship products- tomato preserves and blood orange juice- and many people tasted these fantastic excellences during the fair.

"Francesco Cirio has been the pioneer of this sector and since 1856 our company has proudly committed itself to perpetuating this legacy of quality, both in Italy and abroad," says Massimo Gaspari, Head of Cirio USA.

Based in Sicily since 1962, and an integral part of the group Unifrutti, Oranfrizer is the leading Italian cultivator, distributor and manufacturer of citrus fruits and 100 percent not from concentrate juice. For Summer Fancy Food 2002, the blood orange, blonde orange, mandarins, pomegranates grown and processed in Italy will be showcased. "We will continue to enhance our Italian production in line with current international trends. We expect a growth in exports of fresh and squeezed blood oranges, thanks to the European project, Fresh Up Your Life," said Nello Alba, CEO Oranfrizer. "We continue to focus on new markets with particular interested toward the food service channel in the USA"

The object of Fresh Up Your Life is providing buyers, sellers, and foodies with nutritious fruit and vegetables at the base of a healthy lifestyle. In particular, the activities are aimed at two targets: B2C, in particular millennials residing in California, Florida and New York and Western expats in the United Arab Emirates, and B2B, especially traders in the two countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842503/CSO_Italy.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843111/Summer_FF_Post.pdf

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.