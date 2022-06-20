Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of June 13, 2022, to June 17, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the

Issuer Identity Code

of the Issuer

(LEI code) Day of the

transaction Identity Code of

the Security Total daily

volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average

purchase

price of the

shares (in €) Market

Identity

Code Technip Energies 724500FLOD

I49NSCIP70 2022-06-14 NL0014559478 30000 12,508784 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLOD

I49NSCIP70 2022-06-15 NL0014559478 30000 12,363666 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLOD

I49NSCIP70 2022-06-16 NL0014559478 40000 11,993091 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLOD

I49NSCIP70 2022-06-17 NL0014559478 40000 12,030264 XPAR TOTAL 140 000 12,193626

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Technip Energies N.V., is a company with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

(Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654),

and principal place of business at 2126 boulevard de la Défense, CS 10266, 92741 Nanterre Cedex, France

(RCS Nanterre 879 464 584)

