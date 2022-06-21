Laurence Simons Search (LSS) has today announced that former SSQ co-founder and chief executive Nick Shilton has re-entered the legal industry and joined its executive team as a specialist growth advisor.

The award-winning legal search firm has welcomed Shilton on a retained basis to advise and lead the executive team through the next phase of its specialist legal sector support.

He brings with him over 20 years of experience in legal search and a lot of industry respect given his successful contribution to the growth of SSQ, which became an internationally recognised, credible search firm.

Laurence Simons Search (LSS) is an award-winning specialist legal, compliance, legal operations and IP search firm which was founded in 1988.

Over the last few years, they've grown significantly reporting a revenue growth of 63% in 2021, and supported a range of blue-chip clients, FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 firms.

Shilton joining the firm's executive team at such a crucial time for the legal sector demonstrates the potential of LSS, given he had no plans to re-enter the legal search sector after exiting SSQ in 2018.

Shilton commented: "I have been familiar with LSS since commencing my recruitment career 25 years ago. Having exited SSQ in 2018 to focus on business interests outside the legal search sector, I had not planned to return to it. However, having spoken with Clare and LSS's Chief Commercial Officer Angela Floydd, I became impressed by their vision and drive to support legal firms, and knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.

"I am looking forward to advising the company's executive team as they seek to pivot, innovate and significantly grow LSS."

With many law firms being under pressure to build their teams rapidly, often having no choice but to quickly hire and on the spot to avoid missing out on major mandates, specialist candidate matching like that of LSS has never been more vital.

Clare Beresford, CEO of LSS, commented: "Right now, the legal sector needs support they can trust and that's something we pride ourselves on here at LSS and why we constantly adapt.

"In 1988 when our business first started, it was wholly focussed on private practice recruitment. However, we've adapted and evolved alongside the needs and demands of the legal industry, which has bolstered our position in the market.

"Having witnessed such great success from disrupting and changing private practice search, we are ramping up our plans and bringing Nick in to help guide and steer us, with his extraordinary lived experience of building and growing a highly successful business, made sense."

