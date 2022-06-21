ASaaS system is a new financial protocol that makes entering DeFi simpler and faster for everybody.

Bedok, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2022) - Oracle Capital ($OC) today introduced its DeFi3.0 Auto-Staking-as-a-Service (ASaaS) platform. ASaaS is a new protocol that aims to create a new decentralized model in the DeFi space, to offer accessible and sustainable distributions to investors through automation.





The platform is on the Binance Smart Chain Network, also known as (BEP20) chains.

Oracle Capital is poised to lead a DeFi 3.0 revolution with the ASaaS system, a new financial protocol that simplifies staking and provides $OC token holders with stability. The platform was designed as a result of technical challenges, which had previously been a barrier for customer entry into DeFi. The $OC portal platform was designed for people to easily participate in Web3.0

Oracle is dedicated to making the process as simple as possible for people to leverage the freedom provided by DeFi. The process is easy to follow, both for a new and experienced person.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson for Oracle Capital said, "Oracle Capital has its own native token denoted by the symbol $OC. This is a BEP20 token with an elastic supply. The inception of the first Auto-Staking-as-a-Service Protocol will benefit every stakeholder. "

For more information, visit oraclecapital.finance or join them on Telegram: t.me/oraclecapitalfi.

About Oracle Capital.

Oracle Capital operates the most fundamental platform function, Auto-Staking-as-a-Services Protocol, in blockchain technology. The aim of Oracle Capital is to make it as simple as possible for anyone to begin with DeFi without facing any complexity. To achieve that, they are working towards reducing the technical barrier of entry into DeFi.

