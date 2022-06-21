Anzeige
21.06.2022 | 02:44
Auto-Graphics, Inc.: Auto-Graphics Announces Cash Dividend

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2022) - Agent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), today declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share that was approved by its Board of Directors at the annual shareholders meeting on May 25, 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2022 to all stockholders on record as of June 15, 2022.

The company is completing a buyout of its office lease and is considering a return of capital to shareholders later this year.

Auto-Graphics, Inc.?has been an industry leader in?library management and resource-sharing software for?over?50 years.?A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource-sharing solutions to library consortia.?All?A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS?- "Software as a Service.")?For more information,?visit A-G?on?their?website at?www.auto-graphics.com,?or?on?Facebook and LinkedIn.??

Media Contact: Becky Bates

Auto-Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569-1514
rlb@auto-graphics.com

SOURCE: Auto-Graphics, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/705858/Auto-Graphics-Announces-Cash-Dividend

