- (PLX AI) - Leonardo DRS and RADA agree to an all-stock merger.
- • Leonardo DRS will acquire 100% of the share capital of RADA in exchange for 19.5% equity ownership to RADA shareholders in Leonardo DRS
- • RADA is a leading provider of advanced software-defined military tactical radars, listed on Nasdaq and in Tel Aviv
- • Leonardo will maintain 80.5% in Leonardo DRS
- • Upon closing expected in Q4, Leonardo DRS will be listed on Nasdaq and TASE under the ticker symbol DRS
