Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, June 20

21 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 20 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 346.2830 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 348 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 344.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,707,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,383,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 20 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
5347.50 08:31:5900059556752TRLO0LSE
700347.50 08:32:3300059556770TRLO0LSE
572347.50 08:32:33 00059556771TRLO0LSE
1490347.50 08:32:3300059556772TRLO0LSE
469348.00 08:43:5600059557162TRLO0LSE
1129347.50 08:44:3400059557180TRLO0LSE
330347.50 08:44:3400059557181TRLO0LSE
1384347.00 08:48:3100059557290TRLO0LSE
1272348.00 09:12:2600059558359TRLO0LSE
201347.50 09:18:1000059558513TRLO0LSE
877347.50 09:18:1000059558514TRLO0LSE
382347.50 09:18:1000059558515TRLO0LSE
727347.00 09:57:0900059560348TRLO0LSE
695347.00 09:57:0900059560349TRLO0LSE
1025346.50 10:08:0100059560948TRLO0LSE
391346.50 10:08:0100059560949TRLO0LSE
427345.50 10:09:0700059561019TRLO0LSE
810345.50 10:09:0700059561020TRLO0LSE
194345.50 10:14:4600059561206TRLO0LSE
1411345.50 10:35:4600059561803TRLO0LSE
72345.50 10:35:4600059561804TRLO0LSE
288344.50 10:43:5800059561991TRLO0LSE
1107344.50 10:47:0400059562116TRLO0LSE
423346.00 11:35:1900059563436TRLO0LSE
446346.00 11:39:4600059563611TRLO0LSE
434346.50 11:50:3200059563882TRLO0LSE
434346.50 11:50:3200059563883TRLO0LSE
1495346.50 11:50:3200059563884TRLO0LSE
515346.00 11:50:3200059563885TRLO0LSE
419346.00 11:50:3200059563886TRLO0LSE
398346.00 11:50:3200059563887TRLO0LSE
837346.50 11:50:3200059563888TRLO0LSE
500346.50 11:50:3200059563889TRLO0LSE
434346.50 11:50:3200059563890TRLO0LSE
10346.50 11:50:3200059563891TRLO0LSE
416346.50 11:50:3200059563892TRLO0LSE
166346.50 11:50:3200059563893TRLO0LSE
700345.00 12:04:4900059564383TRLO0LSE
624345.00 12:04:4900059564384TRLO0LSE
1471344.50 12:50:4100059565561TRLO0LSE
1303344.50 12:52:5000059565664TRLO0LSE
1754345.50 13:04:2400059565901TRLO0LSE
1380345.50 13:04:2400059565902TRLO0LSE
299345.50 13:04:2400059565903TRLO0LSE
742345.00 13:13:0900059566169TRLO0LSE
123345.00 13:13:0900059566170TRLO0LSE
424345.00 13:26:3100059566480TRLO0LSE
440345.00 13:29:5800059566567TRLO0LSE
342345.00 13:34:0400059566771TRLO0LSE
111345.00 13:34:0400059566772TRLO0LSE
435345.00 13:43:4900059566953TRLO0LSE
422345.00 13:53:2100059567177TRLO0LSE
324345.00 13:58:5800059567279TRLO0LSE
187345.00 14:05:4300059567442TRLO0LSE
400345.00 14:13:1000059567663TRLO0LSE
641346.00 14:13:1000059567664TRLO0LSE
224346.00 14:13:1000059567665TRLO0LSE
720346.00 14:13:1000059567666TRLO0LSE
558346.00 14:13:1000059567667TRLO0LSE
500346.00 14:13:1000059567668TRLO0LSE
411346.00 14:13:1000059567669TRLO0LSE
1336346.00 14:23:3800059568018TRLO0LSE
401346.00 14:23:3800059568019TRLO0LSE
1119346.00 14:23:3800059568020TRLO0LSE
1405346.00 14:26:3100059568203TRLO0LSE
1046346.00 14:26:3100059568204TRLO0LSE
454346.00 14:26:3100059568205TRLO0LSE
500346.00 14:26:3100059568206TRLO0LSE
442346.00 14:26:3100059568207TRLO0LSE
500346.50 14:26:3100059568208TRLO0LSE
316346.50 14:26:3100059568209TRLO0LSE
500346.00 14:26:3100059568210TRLO0LSE
1273346.00 14:48:2300059569075TRLO0LSE
1512346.00 14:48:2300059569076TRLO0LSE
16346.00 14:51:2500059569201TRLO0LSE
422346.00 14:51:2500059569202TRLO0LSE
450346.00 14:56:2200059569348TRLO0LSE
414346.00 15:00:2200059569497TRLO0LSE
279346.00 15:10:2500059570013TRLO0LSE
423347.00 15:28:0100059570778TRLO0LSE
2470347.00 15:28:0100059570779TRLO0LSE
1400347.00 15:28:0100059570780TRLO0LSE
700347.00 15:28:0100059570781TRLO0LSE
700347.00 15:28:0100059570782TRLO0LSE
4858347.00 15:28:0100059570783TRLO0LSE
1555347.00 15:28:0100059570784TRLO0LSE
1284347.00 15:28:0100059570785TRLO0LSE
1497347.00 15:28:0100059570786TRLO0LSE
700347.00 15:28:0100059570787TRLO0LSE
162347.00 15:30:0400059570960TRLO0LSE
355347.00 15:33:1900059571407TRLO0LSE
1894347.00 15:33:1900059571408TRLO0LSE
418346.50 15:38:1300059571879TRLO0LSE
873346.50 15:38:2600059571889TRLO0LSE
790346.00 15:46:3300059572683TRLO0LSE
519346.00 15:46:3300059572684TRLO0LSE
1328346.00 15:47:4600059572730TRLO0LSE
188346.00 15:47:4600059572731TRLO0LSE
336346.50 15:56:4000059573346TRLO0LSE
490346.50 15:56:4000059573347TRLO0LSE
452346.50 15:56:4000059573348TRLO0LSE
500346.50 15:56:4000059573349TRLO0LSE
604346.50 16:01:5100059573783TRLO0LSE
500346.50 16:01:5100059573784TRLO0LSE
147346.50 16:01:5100059573785TRLO0LSE
112346.50 16:01:5100059573786TRLO0LSE
1292346.00 16:10:0600059574616TRLO0LSE
1513345.50 16:11:1300059574774TRLO0LSE
412345.50 16:20:4000059575695TRLO0LSE
419345.50 16:22:4000059575848TRLO0LSE
1304346.00 16:23:2900059575933TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
