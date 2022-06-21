Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

21 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 20 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 346.2830 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 348 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 344.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,707,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,383,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 20 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 5 347.50 08:31:59 00059556752TRLO0 LSE 700 347.50 08:32:33 00059556770TRLO0 LSE 572 347.50 08:32:33 00059556771TRLO0 LSE 1490 347.50 08:32:33 00059556772TRLO0 LSE 469 348.00 08:43:56 00059557162TRLO0 LSE 1129 347.50 08:44:34 00059557180TRLO0 LSE 330 347.50 08:44:34 00059557181TRLO0 LSE 1384 347.00 08:48:31 00059557290TRLO0 LSE 1272 348.00 09:12:26 00059558359TRLO0 LSE 201 347.50 09:18:10 00059558513TRLO0 LSE 877 347.50 09:18:10 00059558514TRLO0 LSE 382 347.50 09:18:10 00059558515TRLO0 LSE 727 347.00 09:57:09 00059560348TRLO0 LSE 695 347.00 09:57:09 00059560349TRLO0 LSE 1025 346.50 10:08:01 00059560948TRLO0 LSE 391 346.50 10:08:01 00059560949TRLO0 LSE 427 345.50 10:09:07 00059561019TRLO0 LSE 810 345.50 10:09:07 00059561020TRLO0 LSE 194 345.50 10:14:46 00059561206TRLO0 LSE 1411 345.50 10:35:46 00059561803TRLO0 LSE 72 345.50 10:35:46 00059561804TRLO0 LSE 288 344.50 10:43:58 00059561991TRLO0 LSE 1107 344.50 10:47:04 00059562116TRLO0 LSE 423 346.00 11:35:19 00059563436TRLO0 LSE 446 346.00 11:39:46 00059563611TRLO0 LSE 434 346.50 11:50:32 00059563882TRLO0 LSE 434 346.50 11:50:32 00059563883TRLO0 LSE 1495 346.50 11:50:32 00059563884TRLO0 LSE 515 346.00 11:50:32 00059563885TRLO0 LSE 419 346.00 11:50:32 00059563886TRLO0 LSE 398 346.00 11:50:32 00059563887TRLO0 LSE 837 346.50 11:50:32 00059563888TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 11:50:32 00059563889TRLO0 LSE 434 346.50 11:50:32 00059563890TRLO0 LSE 10 346.50 11:50:32 00059563891TRLO0 LSE 416 346.50 11:50:32 00059563892TRLO0 LSE 166 346.50 11:50:32 00059563893TRLO0 LSE 700 345.00 12:04:49 00059564383TRLO0 LSE 624 345.00 12:04:49 00059564384TRLO0 LSE 1471 344.50 12:50:41 00059565561TRLO0 LSE 1303 344.50 12:52:50 00059565664TRLO0 LSE 1754 345.50 13:04:24 00059565901TRLO0 LSE 1380 345.50 13:04:24 00059565902TRLO0 LSE 299 345.50 13:04:24 00059565903TRLO0 LSE 742 345.00 13:13:09 00059566169TRLO0 LSE 123 345.00 13:13:09 00059566170TRLO0 LSE 424 345.00 13:26:31 00059566480TRLO0 LSE 440 345.00 13:29:58 00059566567TRLO0 LSE 342 345.00 13:34:04 00059566771TRLO0 LSE 111 345.00 13:34:04 00059566772TRLO0 LSE 435 345.00 13:43:49 00059566953TRLO0 LSE 422 345.00 13:53:21 00059567177TRLO0 LSE 324 345.00 13:58:58 00059567279TRLO0 LSE 187 345.00 14:05:43 00059567442TRLO0 LSE 400 345.00 14:13:10 00059567663TRLO0 LSE 641 346.00 14:13:10 00059567664TRLO0 LSE 224 346.00 14:13:10 00059567665TRLO0 LSE 720 346.00 14:13:10 00059567666TRLO0 LSE 558 346.00 14:13:10 00059567667TRLO0 LSE 500 346.00 14:13:10 00059567668TRLO0 LSE 411 346.00 14:13:10 00059567669TRLO0 LSE 1336 346.00 14:23:38 00059568018TRLO0 LSE 401 346.00 14:23:38 00059568019TRLO0 LSE 1119 346.00 14:23:38 00059568020TRLO0 LSE 1405 346.00 14:26:31 00059568203TRLO0 LSE 1046 346.00 14:26:31 00059568204TRLO0 LSE 454 346.00 14:26:31 00059568205TRLO0 LSE 500 346.00 14:26:31 00059568206TRLO0 LSE 442 346.00 14:26:31 00059568207TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 14:26:31 00059568208TRLO0 LSE 316 346.50 14:26:31 00059568209TRLO0 LSE 500 346.00 14:26:31 00059568210TRLO0 LSE 1273 346.00 14:48:23 00059569075TRLO0 LSE 1512 346.00 14:48:23 00059569076TRLO0 LSE 16 346.00 14:51:25 00059569201TRLO0 LSE 422 346.00 14:51:25 00059569202TRLO0 LSE 450 346.00 14:56:22 00059569348TRLO0 LSE 414 346.00 15:00:22 00059569497TRLO0 LSE 279 346.00 15:10:25 00059570013TRLO0 LSE 423 347.00 15:28:01 00059570778TRLO0 LSE 2470 347.00 15:28:01 00059570779TRLO0 LSE 1400 347.00 15:28:01 00059570780TRLO0 LSE 700 347.00 15:28:01 00059570781TRLO0 LSE 700 347.00 15:28:01 00059570782TRLO0 LSE 4858 347.00 15:28:01 00059570783TRLO0 LSE 1555 347.00 15:28:01 00059570784TRLO0 LSE 1284 347.00 15:28:01 00059570785TRLO0 LSE 1497 347.00 15:28:01 00059570786TRLO0 LSE 700 347.00 15:28:01 00059570787TRLO0 LSE 162 347.00 15:30:04 00059570960TRLO0 LSE 355 347.00 15:33:19 00059571407TRLO0 LSE 1894 347.00 15:33:19 00059571408TRLO0 LSE 418 346.50 15:38:13 00059571879TRLO0 LSE 873 346.50 15:38:26 00059571889TRLO0 LSE 790 346.00 15:46:33 00059572683TRLO0 LSE 519 346.00 15:46:33 00059572684TRLO0 LSE 1328 346.00 15:47:46 00059572730TRLO0 LSE 188 346.00 15:47:46 00059572731TRLO0 LSE 336 346.50 15:56:40 00059573346TRLO0 LSE 490 346.50 15:56:40 00059573347TRLO0 LSE 452 346.50 15:56:40 00059573348TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 15:56:40 00059573349TRLO0 LSE 604 346.50 16:01:51 00059573783TRLO0 LSE 500 346.50 16:01:51 00059573784TRLO0 LSE 147 346.50 16:01:51 00059573785TRLO0 LSE 112 346.50 16:01:51 00059573786TRLO0 LSE 1292 346.00 16:10:06 00059574616TRLO0 LSE 1513 345.50 16:11:13 00059574774TRLO0 LSE 412 345.50 16:20:40 00059575695TRLO0 LSE 419 345.50 16:22:40 00059575848TRLO0 LSE 1304 346.00 16:23:29 00059575933TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com