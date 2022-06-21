Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.06.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global - die CEO-Rochade!
WKN: A1W2VW ISIN: GB00BBHXD542 
Frankfurt
21.06.22
08:01 Uhr
0,256 Euro
+0,014
+5,79 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2022 | 08:08
Gaming Realms PLC: Gaming Realms Granted Licence in Connecticut

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Online Gaming Service Provider licence by the Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection, making it the fourth US State where the Group is licensed.

DraftKings and FanDuel, both of whom have multi state deals and direct integrations with Gaming Realms, are already operating in Connecticut. The Company expects its Slingo content to go live in the state with these operators by the end of 2022, once final certifications are completed.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "We are delighted to have been granted an Online Gaming Service Provider licence in Connecticut, which now sees Gaming Realms licenced in the US's four largest states for iGaming, as well as in Ontario, Canada.

"The Company's strategy to sign multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the U.S has also put us in a stronger position for our Slingo content to go live in a shorter time frame and to capitalise on market growth as more states look to regulate iGaming.

"The Company's expansion outside of North America is progressing as expected, and our Slingo games have recently gone live in Italy with Lottomatica, which is that country's largest operator."

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc
Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman
Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker
George Sellar
Andrew Clark
Lalit Bose

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey
Charles Goodwin
Annabelle Wills
Laurie Gellhorn

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705854/Gaming-Realms-Granted-Licence-in-Connecticut

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
