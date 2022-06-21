Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
21.06.22
08:01 Uhr
0,973 Euro
+0,006
+0,62 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9821,00410:21
21.06.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20 June 2022 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           125,000     175,000 
                            EUR0.988 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.849 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.973     GBP0.835 
 
                                    GBP0.841825 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.980574

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 701,940,268 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4788       0.973         XDUB      08:17:24      00059556040TRLO0 
392       0.982         XDUB      08:30:10      00059556643TRLO0 
491       0.982         XDUB      08:30:10      00059556644TRLO0 
4166       0.982         XDUB      08:30:10      00059556645TRLO0 
1798       0.986         XDUB      08:43:02      00059557115TRLO0 
4648       0.986         XDUB      08:43:02      00059557116TRLO0 
3023       0.986         XDUB      08:43:02      00059557117TRLO0 
5017       0.981         XDUB      08:43:02      00059557120TRLO0 
4853       0.978         XDUB      08:54:02      00059557465TRLO0 
1604       0.976         XDUB      09:25:27      00059558833TRLO0 
2313       0.976         XDUB      09:25:27      00059558834TRLO0 
59        0.976         XDUB      09:25:27      00059558835TRLO0 
1288       0.976         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561285TRLO0 
3560       0.976         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561286TRLO0 
1989       0.975         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561288TRLO0 
337       0.975         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561289TRLO0 
337       0.975         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561290TRLO0 
120       0.975         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561291TRLO0 
875       0.975         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561292TRLO0 
842       0.975         XDUB      10:17:45      00059561293TRLO0 
4319       0.978         XDUB      10:35:03      00059561771TRLO0 
441       0.978         XDUB      10:35:03      00059561772TRLO0 
4914       0.988         XDUB      12:49:31      00059565551TRLO0 
4875       0.987         XDUB      12:52:09      00059565648TRLO0 
820       0.987         XDUB      12:52:20      00059565654TRLO0 
1032       0.987         XDUB      12:52:20      00059565655TRLO0 
3226       0.987         XDUB      12:53:43      00059565676TRLO0 
4636       0.986         XDUB      12:56:39      00059565716TRLO0 
4501       0.982         XDUB      12:58:09      00059565729TRLO0 
4498       0.981         XDUB      14:02:41      00059567383TRLO0 
3848       0.979         XDUB      14:13:29      00059567678TRLO0 
495       0.979         XDUB      14:13:42      00059567682TRLO0 
157       0.979         XDUB      14:16:54      00059567776TRLO0 
4104       0.979         XDUB      14:16:54      00059567777TRLO0 
327       0.979         XDUB      14:16:56      00059567779TRLO0 
639       0.979         XDUB      14:20:49      00059567878TRLO0 
4741       0.980         XDUB      15:02:35      00059569572TRLO0 
2111       0.980         XDUB      15:02:35      00059569573TRLO0 
3181       0.980         XDUB      15:02:35      00059569574TRLO0 
2082       0.980         XDUB      15:02:35      00059569575TRLO0 
2449       0.980         XDUB      15:02:35      00059569576TRLO0 
2111       0.980         XDUB      15:26:31      00059570674TRLO0 
3387       0.980         XDUB      15:26:31      00059570675TRLO0 
2111       0.980         XDUB      15:28:21      00059570809TRLO0 
2311       0.980         XDUB      15:28:21      00059570810TRLO0 
1540       0.978         XDUB      16:18:03      00059575433TRLO0 
4865       0.978         XDUB      16:18:03      00059575434TRLO0 
4782       0.978         XDUB      16:18:03      00059575435TRLO0 
1771       0.978         XDUB      16:18:03      00059575436TRLO0 
455       0.978         XDUB      16:18:03      00059575437TRLO0 
1771       0.978         XDUB      16:18:03      00059575438TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2480       83.70         XLON      08:15:33      00059555981TRLO0 
597       83.70         XLON      08:15:33      00059555980TRLO0 
2390       83.70         XLON      08:15:33      00059555982TRLO0 
678       83.70         XLON      08:15:33      00059555983TRLO0 
3282       83.60         XLON      08:15:36      00059555988TRLO0 
1975       83.90         XLON      08:23:03      00059556269TRLO0 
858       83.90         XLON      08:23:03      00059556270TRLO0 
262       84.40         XLON      08:31:02      00059556702TRLO0 
2822       84.40         XLON      08:31:02      00059556703TRLO0 
6723       84.70         XLON      08:33:03      00059556794TRLO0 
2205       84.90         XLON      08:37:27      00059556923TRLO0 
430       84.90         XLON      08:37:27      00059556924TRLO0 
445       84.70         XLON      08:40:52      00059557041TRLO0 
2190       84.70         XLON      08:40:52      00059557042TRLO0 
2527       84.70         XLON      08:40:52      00059557043TRLO0 
3350       84.60         XLON      08:43:02      00059557114TRLO0 
1082       84.40         XLON      08:43:02      00059557118TRLO0 
1685       84.40         XLON      08:43:02      00059557119TRLO0 
2934       84.00         XLON      08:54:02      00059557466TRLO0 
990       83.60         XLON      09:03:21      00059557792TRLO0 
1611       83.60         XLON      09:03:21      00059557793TRLO0 
2232       83.70         XLON      09:27:02      00059558931TRLO0 
858       83.70         XLON      09:27:02      00059558932TRLO0 
2400       83.60         XLON      09:57:29      00059560389TRLO0 
380       83.60         XLON      09:57:29      00059560390TRLO0 
331       83.60         XLON      09:57:29      00059560391TRLO0 
2264       83.60         XLON      09:57:29      00059560392TRLO0 
2772       83.50         XLON      10:04:12      00059560805TRLO0 
2500       83.60         XLON      10:04:12      00059560806TRLO0 
3113       83.80         XLON      10:17:45      00059561284TRLO0 
343       83.60         XLON      10:17:45      00059561294TRLO0 
3023       83.70         XLON      10:22:39      00059561417TRLO0 
2727       84.00         XLON      10:35:03      00059561770TRLO0 
1853       84.30         XLON      11:17:02      00059563095TRLO0 
1091       84.30         XLON      11:17:02      00059563096TRLO0 
3328       84.50         XLON      11:34:59      00059563420TRLO0 
1424       84.50         XLON      11:45:59      00059563752TRLO0 
1564       84.50         XLON      11:45:59      00059563753TRLO0 
2400       84.50         XLON      12:05:28      00059564430TRLO0 
145       84.50         XLON      12:05:28      00059564431TRLO0 
2684       84.50         XLON      12:05:28      00059564432TRLO0 
93        84.50         XLON      12:14:47      00059564692TRLO0 
140       84.50         XLON      12:14:47      00059564693TRLO0 
2258       84.50         XLON      12:22:02      00059564891TRLO0 
404       84.50         XLON      12:22:02      00059564892TRLO0 
3601       84.50         XLON      12:22:02      00059564893TRLO0 
239       84.50         XLON      12:45:13      00059565489TRLO0 
2891       84.50         XLON      12:45:13      00059565490TRLO0 
2300       84.60         XLON      12:52:09      00059565646TRLO0 
463       84.60         XLON      12:52:09      00059565647TRLO0 
310       84.50         XLON      12:56:39      00059565713TRLO0 
2574       84.50         XLON      12:56:39      00059565714TRLO0 
2500       84.60         XLON      12:56:39      00059565715TRLO0 
2500       84.20         XLON      13:30:08      00059566571TRLO0 
40        84.20         XLON      13:30:08      00059566572TRLO0 
3060       84.20         XLON      13:35:08      00059566801TRLO0 
2153       84.20         XLON      13:58:02      00059567257TRLO0 
935       84.20         XLON      13:58:02      00059567258TRLO0 
2640       84.20         XLON      13:58:02      00059567259TRLO0 
425       84.10         XLON      14:00:25      00059567318TRLO0 
2500       84.20         XLON      14:00:25      00059567319TRLO0 
162       84.20         XLON      14:00:25      00059567320TRLO0 
2551       84.10         XLON      14:20:49      00059567877TRLO0 
267       84.00         XLON      14:20:49      00059567879TRLO0 
2279       84.00         XLON      14:20:49      00059567880TRLO0 
2500       84.00         XLON      14:24:03      00059568068TRLO0 
2500       84.00         XLON      14:34:03      00059568521TRLO0 
11339      84.30         XLON      15:25:03      00059570605TRLO0 
8686       84.30         XLON      15:32:03      00059571186TRLO0 
3059       84.30         XLON      15:32:03      00059571187TRLO0 
2756       84.30         XLON      15:32:03      00059571188TRLO0 
72        84.10         XLON      15:33:06      00059571359TRLO0 
2824       84.10         XLON      15:33:06      00059571360TRLO0 
2641       83.90         XLON      15:49:09      00059572844TRLO0 
516       83.80         XLON      15:51:25      00059572963TRLO0 
2180       84.20         XLON      16:17:04      00059575330TRLO0 
1820       84.20         XLON      16:17:04      00059575331TRLO0 
4000       84.20         XLON      16:17:04      00059575332TRLO0 
1204       84.20         XLON      16:17:04      00059575333TRLO0 
427       84.20         XLON      16:17:18      00059575368TRLO0 
819       84.00         XLON      16:18:04      00059575440TRLO0 
5751       84.00         XLON      16:18:05      00059575442TRLO0 
2843       84.00         XLON      16:18:11      00059575450TRLO0 
158       84.00         XLON      16:18:11      00059575451TRLO0 
750       83.90         XLON      16:23:14      00059575892TRLO0 
556       83.90         XLON      16:23:14      00059575893TRLO0 
449       83.90         XLON      16:23:14      00059575894TRLO0 
169       83.90         XLON      16:23:14      00059575895TRLO0 
405       83.90         XLON      16:24:35      00059576077TRLO0 
343       83.90         XLON      16:24:35      00059576078TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  169546 
EQS News ID:  1379739 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
