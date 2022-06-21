Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global - die CEO-Rochade!
WKN: 863455 ISIN: GB0002349065 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.06.2022 | 08:31
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices 21-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement yesterday (20 June 2022) regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published two revised scales of export levy, the first effective from 14 June to 31 July 2002 and the second from 1 August 2022.

This means that combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO going forward are as set out below. The combined tariffs for the period 14 June to 31 July 2022 are stated before the additional duty of USD200 per tonne that is payable until 31 July 2022 by exporters of CPO electing for waiver of compliance with the domestic market obligation ("DMO") rules.

The net effect of the previously announced increases in export duty and the now announced changes in export levy is that the combined export tariffs payable at the current CPO reference price of USD1,700 per tonne will be USD488 per tonne (before DMO waiver duty) until 31 July 2022 and thereafter USD528 per tonne, reductions of, respectively USD87 and USD47 per tonne, on the combined tariffs payable before the recent changes covered by the company's announcements of yesterday and today. 

CPO reference price (14 June - 31 July) 
From            To     Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD              USD      USD  USD  USD    USD 
-              750     55  -  55   695 
751             800     75  3  78   722 
801             850     95  18  113   737 
851             900     115 33  148   752 
901             950     135 52  187   763 
951             1,000    145 74  219   781 
1,001            1,050    150 124 274   776 
1,051            1,100    155 148 303   797 
1,101            1,150    160 178 338   812 
1,151            1,200    165 201 366   834 
1,201            1,250    170 220 390   860 
1,251            1,300    175 240 415   885 
1,301            1,350    180 250 430   920 
1,351            1,400    185 260 445   955 
1,401            1,450    190 270 460   990 
1,451            1,500    195 280 475   1,025 
1,501            1,550    200 288 488   1,062 
*At top of band 
 
CPO reference price (1 August onwards) 
From            To     Levy Duty Total  Net price* 
USD             USD      USD  USD  USD    USD 
-             750     55  -  55   695 
751            800     75  3  78   722 
801            850     95  18  113   737 
851            900     115 33  148   752 
901            950     135 52  187   763 
951            1,000    150 74  224   776 
1,001           1,050    165 124 289   761 
1,051           1,100    180 148 328   772 
1,101           1,150    190 178 368   782 
1,151           1,200    200 201 401   799 
1,201           1,250    210 220 430   820 
1,251           1,300    215 240 455   845 
1,301           1,350    220 250 470   880 
1,351           1,400    225 260 485   915 
1,401           1,450    230 270 500   950 
1,451           1,500    235 280 515   985 
1,501           1,550    240 288 528   1,022 
*At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 169538 
EQS News ID:  1379681 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379681&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

