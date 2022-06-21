DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Further re selling prices

Further to the company's announcement yesterday (20 June 2022) regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), the Indonesian government has published two revised scales of export levy, the first effective from 14 June to 31 July 2002 and the second from 1 August 2022.

This means that combined export levy and export duty applicable to CPO going forward are as set out below. The combined tariffs for the period 14 June to 31 July 2022 are stated before the additional duty of USD200 per tonne that is payable until 31 July 2022 by exporters of CPO electing for waiver of compliance with the domestic market obligation ("DMO") rules.

The net effect of the previously announced increases in export duty and the now announced changes in export levy is that the combined export tariffs payable at the current CPO reference price of USD1,700 per tonne will be USD488 per tonne (before DMO waiver duty) until 31 July 2022 and thereafter USD528 per tonne, reductions of, respectively USD87 and USD47 per tonne, on the combined tariffs payable before the recent changes covered by the company's announcements of yesterday and today.

CPO reference price (14 June - 31 July) From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 750 55 - 55 695 751 800 75 3 78 722 801 850 95 18 113 737 851 900 115 33 148 752 901 950 135 52 187 763 951 1,000 145 74 219 781 1,001 1,050 150 124 274 776 1,051 1,100 155 148 303 797 1,101 1,150 160 178 338 812 1,151 1,200 165 201 366 834 1,201 1,250 170 220 390 860 1,251 1,300 175 240 415 885 1,301 1,350 180 250 430 920 1,351 1,400 185 260 445 955 1,401 1,450 190 270 460 990 1,451 1,500 195 280 475 1,025 1,501 1,550 200 288 488 1,062 *At top of band CPO reference price (1 August onwards) From To Levy Duty Total Net price* USD USD USD USD USD USD - 750 55 - 55 695 751 800 75 3 78 722 801 850 95 18 113 737 851 900 115 33 148 752 901 950 135 52 187 763 951 1,000 150 74 224 776 1,001 1,050 165 124 289 761 1,051 1,100 180 148 328 772 1,101 1,150 190 178 368 782 1,151 1,200 200 201 401 799 1,201 1,250 210 220 430 820 1,251 1,300 215 240 455 845 1,301 1,350 220 250 470 880 1,351 1,400 225 260 485 915 1,401 1,450 230 270 500 950 1,451 1,500 235 280 515 985 1,501 1,550 240 288 528 1,022 *At top of band

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

