Climate resilience solutions come prefabricated to generate clean, off-grid power for essential services and emergency response needs.From pv magazine USA A new startup, Sesame Solar, unveiled its nanogrids that are designed for use in disaster torn areas. They range from 10 to 40 feet long, and not only are they rugged, but they can be moved into place using a forklift, crane, truck, train, ship, cargo plane, or even a helicopter. To use the nanogrid, the retractable solar array is electronically unfolded, and the system can start generating power within fifteen minutes of setup, the company ...

