Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global - die CEO-Rochade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938914 ISIN: NL0000235190 Ticker-Symbol: AIR 
Xetra
20.06.22
17:35 Uhr
97,04 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,6397,7009:11
97,6597,6909:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.06.2022 | 08:41
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet: Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital consortium

Paris, 21 June 2022, 8:30 a.m.

PRESSRELEASE

Eramet: Signing of the Share Purchase Agreement with the Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capitalconsortium

In a press release dated 22 February 2022, Eramet announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale of its subsidiary Aubert & Duval to a consortium formed by Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital. This agreement was subject to obtaining the opinion of the employee representative bodies.

Following their consultation process, Eramet announces today the signature of the Share Purchase Agreement with the consortium.

The operation should be completed by the end of the year, subject to the waiver of certain conditions precedent, including the obtaining of regulatory approvals1.

Aubert & Duval is one of the world's leading producers of high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum and a strategic supplier for the aerospace industry.

Calendar

27.07.2022: Publication of 2022 half-year results

27.10.2022: Publication of 2022 Group third-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Directorof Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)





PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com (mailto:pauline.briand@eramet.com)



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr (mailto:martzner@image7.fr)


1 Notably with regard to competition and market concentration

Attachment

  • Eramet - SPA Signing AD_0622 EN VF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/756bc906-21d1-4db8-85a0-643edd252467)

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.