With support for 30 languages and a 60,000-word vocabulary, Digi ConnectCore modules can quickly process voice commands on edge devices with no cloud connectivity

Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products, and services, today unveiled Digi ConnectCore Voice Control, an advanced voice-control software solution for its acclaimed ConnectCore family of system-on-modules (SOMs).

ConnectCore Voice Control is a fully integrated, ready-to use software solution that enables developers to design a voice-based human-machine interface (HMI) and allows users to control device operations with speech. Digi ConnectCore Voice Control provides voice processing on edge devices with no cloud connectivity required. This reduces connectivity costs and data-privacy concerns while providing fast response times (less than 100ms).

Digi ConnectCore Voice Control is a software-only solution that supports 30 different languages and a 60,000-word vocabulary, enabling ConnectCore modules to quickly process voice on edge devices. It also includes a complete tool suite to train new commands and generate custom voice-enabled applications. Digi ConnectCore Voice Control gives embedded-device developers significantly faster time to value with its expansive capabilities.

While voice processing has long been a primary feature of consumer technology for TVs, vehicles, and phones, most applications in transportation, healthcare, and retail typically rely on touchscreen interfaces. A glass display, however, can easily break or malfunction in industrial environments, requiring repairs or replacements. Voice command is ideal for these mission-critical applications where touch is not a viable option.

"Digi's ConnectCore Voice Control allows engineers to create touchless human machine interfaces (HMI) for their devices-enabling interaction even at distances where the device cannot be seen," said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager. "That's particularly helpful in industrial settings where voice-controlled devices can increase safety by allowing users to focus on important tasks rather than controlling the device through a touch-based GUI. Raised on smartphones, today's users of embedded devices increasingly expect the same type of speech interface they experience in their homes and vehicles. But this can be difficult and expensive to develop, particularly in embedded Linux, because it typically requires talented UI developers and special software tools. Digi ConnectCore Voice Control includes everything the developer needs to seamlessly integrate voice control into their devices."

Digi's software development kit is available at no cost and lets engineers create a proof of concept, demonstrate the voice capabilities and design voice-control features for their Digi ConnectCore-based device. The download includes a single software license for evaluation and development to any customer who has purchased a Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano Development Kit previously. For deployment, OEMs purchase additional per-unit licenses.

The Digi ConnectCore development kit and the Digi ConnectCore Voice Control software are available now.

