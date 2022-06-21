Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878008 ISIN: US2537981027 Ticker-Symbol: DGI 
Frankfurt
21.06.22
08:35 Uhr
21,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40022,20010:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGI INTERNATIONAL
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC21,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.