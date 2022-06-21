MetaCompliance Continues European Expansion with Acquisition of MOCH

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaCompliance, the global leader in security awareness and compliance training, has announced the acquisition of MOCH, a specialised cyber security and compliance provider headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. The acquisition underpins MetaCompliance's ongoing growth in its core European market.

The investment will also enable MetaCompliance to provide additional support to its European customers by helping them to train staff to be more vigilant in an increasingly challenging cyber security threat landscape.

MetaCompliance CEO, Robert O'Briensaid, "The acquisition of MOCH represents an important step in the expansion of MetaCompliance and will add significant capacity and capability to our operations in Europe. It also reflects our joint commitment to providing customers with a world-class solution that helps to mitigate digital risk through staff awareness initiatives. Together, we are excited to combine our extensive domain expertise, experience and shared passion to deliver learning solutions that engage end-users, change behaviours and reduce human-born error."

Founded in 1999, MOCH has accumulated over 20 years of experience in the industry and supported more than 1,300 EdTech projects, globally. The EdTech provider was cofounded by Morten Ørsted and Christian Ravn. MOCH aims to create the best digital learning experiences by developing intelligent awareness training and technology-based education.

Since 2005, MetaCompliance has been on a mission to help its customers keep staff safe online, protect their digital assets and avoid reputational damage. Its award-winning technology and training content are used by public and private sector organisations to increase staff vigilance of cyber security threats and demonstrate regulatory compliance.

Morten Ørsted and Christian Ravn, Founders of MOCH said, "This is a very exciting move for us to join a major international player like MetaCompliance. With MetaCompliance, we have found the right partner that aligns with our values and will help to deliver an ambitious vision for the future of EdTech."

The MOCH acquisition has been delivered in conjunction with private equity firm, Tenzing.

Tenzing announced its partnership and investment in MetaCompliance in January 2021 .

. MOCH is the first acquisition by MetaCompliance.

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

MetaCompliance has offices in London , Dublin , Porto , Atlanta , Birmingham , and a support and development centre in Derry/ Londonderry .

MetaCompliance is a leading cyber security and compliance specialist. Since 2005, MetaCompliance has been dedicated to helping organisations keep their staff safe online, secure their digital assets, and protect their corporate reputation.

MetaCompliance's award-winning Security Awareness Training and compliance solution helps to engage users, provide defence against cyber threats, and deliver regulator reporting.

MOCH is a highly specialised EdTech company, developing and selling SaaS compliance solutions to private and public companies. MOCH offers its own developed platform, which is ISAE3000 certified and independent of third-party rights (IPR). The platform enables the sale of standardised subscription-based solutions within compliance-related disciplines such as Data Protection, Cyber and Information Security, and Competition Law.

