Nord Anglia Education: UK's top-performing A-Level College, Oxford International College, announces new college in Brighton

OXFORD, England, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford International College (OIC), the UK's number one A-Level college, today announced the launch of its brand-new boarding college opening in September 2023. Oxford International College Brighton (OIC Brighton) will enrol British and international students from Year 9 to Year 13, offering Pre-GCSE, GCSE and A-Level courses.

OIC Brighton will be located at Ovingdean Hall, built in 1792, with capacity for 500 students. The multi-million-pound development will include state-of-the-art teaching rooms, science labs, sports and fitness centres, and will have boarding facilities for 450 students, dedicated study spaces, and a communal hall.

The new college will follow OIC's highly successful curriculum model, designed by Chief Education Officer Yasmin Sarwar, which places a strong focus on career preparation and personal development. Its curriculum model has resulted in OIC maintaining a place at the top of the UK's independent school league tables since 2019. Over 90% of students achieve A*/A grades and, in 2021, 50% of students achieved straight A*s and 100% of students received offers to study at Russell Group universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.

Yasmin Sarwar, Chief Education Officer, commented: "OIC's success results from a robust strategic system comprehensively designed to nurture each student's talents and ambitions in order to give them the best possible start. Having led two schools to the top of the UK's independent schools leaderboard, I am excited to see this successful formula applied at OIC Brighton on such a fantastic new campus."

Before joining OIC in 2017, Yasmin Sarwar was the founder and executive director of Cardiff Sixth Form College, which held the top position in the exam league tables for nine consecutive years. She has received a number of awards, including the Pearson Tutor of the Year Award and the Welsh Asian Woman of the Year Award for Education.

In March 2021 OIC, Oxford Sixth Form College and d'Overbroeck's joined Nord Anglia Education, a leading premium schools organisation, with 77 schools around the world. OIC Brighton marks Nord Anglia's first new college expansion in the UK.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Nord Anglia's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "OIC Brighton's students will benefit from the outstanding academic provision pioneered by Yasmin and the team at OIC while being taught on an impressive new campus. As a Nord Anglia school, OIC Brighton's students will also have access to the global opportunities we create through our partnerships with UNICEF, MIT and Juilliard, while being able to connect with 70,000 other Nord Anglia students around the world."

The college will be accepting applications from September 2022. For more information, visit oxcoll.com/Brighton.

Media Enquiries:

Lucy Storey, Marketing Manager

Telephone: +44 7423 693533

Email: brighton@oxcoll.com

Oxford International College

Oxford International College is an independent sixth form college offering A-Levels, GCSEs, and a range of short courses. Using a bespoke, three-pillared curriculum centered around academic excellence, career preparation and personal development, we prepare students for competitive degrees at the world's top universities. The college attracts some of the brightest students from all over the world and fosters an environment that nurtures their personal and academic growth in an international community.

In 2019, the college earned the top spot in the UK Independent Schools league tables after its students achieved record A-Level results.

Oxcoll.com

Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.



No two children learn the same way, which is why our 77 schools in 31 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg