N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the solutions partner helping IT services providers deliver security, data protection as-a-service, and remote monitoring and management services, today announced it has added a Standby Image feature as part of the company's recently launched Cove Data Protection solution. With this announcement, N-able delivers on the promise of cloud-first data protection as-a-service combined with business-class disaster recovery, by making it easy to create, manage, and report on virtual server images in the partner's location of choice, ready for fast and flexible disaster recovery, without an expensive proprietary appliance.

Historically, IT services providers believed they needed traditional image backup or expensive backup appliances to provide the full range of disaster recovery as-a-service (DRaaS) options. The costs and inefficiencies of traditional products were accepted as the price of robust disaster recovery. The introduction of Standby Image offers a new approach, with Cove combining a cost-effective, cloud-first architecture with comprehensive DRaaS. This update complements the existing fully automated and hosted Recovery Testing feature.

Ransomware is one of the most popular methods used by hackers and malicious actors. According to The Verizon 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report, in 2021 ransomware increased by 13 percent, representing a jump greater than the past five years combined. Its lucrative nature has incentivized bad actors to expand the scope of their attacks, including the introduction of new variants designed specifically to encrypt or delete backup data stored on the local network, destroying organizations' last line of defense and further incentivizing payment.

Cloud-first backup eliminates the attack vectors at the local level, helping to minimize risk. In addition, while hardware failures and natural disasters call for fast failover, in a cyberattack such as ransomware, instant recovery can do more harm than good, potentially re-introducing malware onto the network. With the addition of Standby Image, Cove equips users for either scenario by creating a safe replica of each backup, ready for fast on-demand recovery in a secondary location.

"Cove Data Protection's Standby Image feature is the most flexible solution we have used," said Chad Grahek, president of Grahek Technology. "Since Cove is cloud-first, the recovery appliance does not have to be on the same network, so we can use an easy-to-manage hardware configuration that works for each customer. Compared to other solutions that store backups onsite first this is less complex, works faster, and we can be sure that the backup is always in sync from one dashboard."

"The introduction of Standby Image is the latest example of Cove's strategy to deliver meaningful business outcomes while delighting our partners with unexpected simplicity," stated Chris Groot, general manager, Cove Data Protection, N-able. "The ability to provide robust, business-class disaster recovery without the administrative and cost burdens of traditional image backup products will make a meaningful difference to our partners and their customers."

