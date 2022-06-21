Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce that Kikuhiko Okura has been appointed President and Representative Director.

Mr. Okura brings to his new role more than 25 years' experience in the financial services sector in both the United States and Japan. In 2019, he was appointed Corporate Advisor of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., as well as President of Hotel Okura Amsterdam, the home of the Hotel Okura brand in Europe for the past 50 years. He has since served in various executive positions in the Hotel Okura Group. He holds a bachelor's degree in law from Keio University in Tokyo and a master's degree in business administration from Cornell University in New York.

His extensive experience in the financial sector across borders will further strengthen the management and evolution of the Group's business, which will continue to expand globally.

Mr. Okura commented, "It is an absolute honor to accept this appointment as President and Representative Director of Okura Nikko Hotel Management. The hospitality industry is undergoing a period of great change due to the massive and prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I feel boundless gratitude to all our partners and patrons for their support as well as an immense amount of responsibility in taking on this position. In navigating through this time of great challenge, I will strive to continue to focus on our core value-omotenashi; the Japanese spirit of hospitality-with emphasis on our empathy and on a genuine and anticipatory approach to serving our guests. This spirit has underpinned the company's operations since it commenced business almost 60 years ago, and will continue to be our guiding light as we further develop the company as a global operator to serve our guests around the world. I also hope to follow in the remarkable footsteps of my predecessors and industry leaders in contributing to the hospitality industry."

In line with this appointment, Toshihiro Ogita will assume the position of Chairman and Representative Director of the company and will continue to serve as President and Representative Director of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Kikuhiko Okura Profile

Kikuhiko Okura joined Hotel Okura Group in November 2019 as Executive Advisor to Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., and was appointed President of Hotel Okura Amsterdam the following month. Prior to joining Hotel Okura Group, he worked in senior executive roles in the financial services sector in Tokyo and New York, including positions at Brown Brothers Harriman Co., where he served as Managing Director in the company's global markets and asset management divisions. Prior to Brown Brothers Harriman Co., he worked at MUFG Bank, Ltd. in their Global Corporate Investment Banking and Global Markets business units.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its "Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service" philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura's signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 81 properties (54 in Japan and 27 overseas) encompassing some 24,745 guest rooms (as of June 1, 2022) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.

