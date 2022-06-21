Ferrer Brings ALSton the Dragon to Life to Raise Awareness of ALS

This is the new fantasy creature from the Phantasticals campaign that Ferrer has relaunched, coinciding with Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness Day, on June 21. The aim is to raise public awareness of this rare, neurodegenerative, progressive disease that affects the motor neurons in the brain. Ferrer is leading the ADORE Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational drug FNP122 in the treatment of ALS.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Global Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis / Motor Neuron Disease (ALS/MND) Awareness Day on June 21, the Phantasticals campaign, run by Ferrer, the pharmaceutical company, has added a new fantasy creature, with the aim of raising awareness of ALS, a rare, neurodegenerative, progressive disease that affects the motor neurons in the brain.

The new character, a dragon called ALSton, joins the first creatures that Ferrer unveiled for World Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Day on May 5: the mermaids PHoebe, PAHola and PHILipa, three mythological beings that help to explain Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and two of its subtypes: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension due to Interstitial Lung Disease (PAH and PH-ILD).

In this campaign, the Phantasticals are rare fantasy creatures that are extraordinary, unique and, of course, fantastic. Along with the characteristics that make them so special, they all have something in common: they are strong, resilient, and often go unnoticed. Just like people who live with rare, serious and debilitating diseases, such as pulmonary hypertension and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

As Oscar Pérez, Ferrer's Chief Marketing, Market Access and Business Development Officer, points out, "the Phantasticals campaign is aligned with Ferrer's purpose of making a positive impact in society, giving visibility to a series of pathologies about which there is a great deal of ignorance and little public awareness of its effects. After raising awareness about pulmonary hypertension and offering our support to people living with the disease, we are now focusing on ALS, a disease in which we are also working to provide solutions through pharmaceutical research."

At www.phantasticals.com, the Phantasticals explain the main aspects of the different pathologies, emphasizing their low prevalence, symptoms, diagnosis and possible treatments.



Engagement Beyond Awareness: ADORE Clinical Trial

Yet another example of Ferrer's commitment to people living with ALS is the ADORE Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the investigational drug, FNP122, in the treatment of ELA.

The study, which is currently in the recruitment phase, is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive FNP122 or a placebo in a 2:1 ratio. FNP122 is an oral formulation of edaravone, a compound that can prevent oxidative stress at the cellular level.

For more information: https://www.ferrer.com/en/adore-clinical-trial



