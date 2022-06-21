Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Kapaiatlmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex capital measure today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name

US34959E1091 FO8 FORTINET INC.

