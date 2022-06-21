Servotech has successfully tested its ComPort solar monitoring device with the PV Port portable PV system at the EUREF-Campus in Berlin.From pv magazine India Servotech Power Systems has developed a first-of-its-kind solar performance monitoring and control device with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ). The ComPort service has been successfully tested, along with the portable solar system PV Port at the EUREF Campus in Berlin. ComPort can be integrated into any domestic offgrid/hybrid solar system to turn it into a smart solar system. The Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled ...

