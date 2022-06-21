J&T Express Launches Network in Egypt, Further Expanding Global Footprint

CAIRO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express ("J&T"), an international express logistics company, announced today that it has officially launched its network in Egypt. This is another major step in J&T's expansion in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, following the Company's launch of the network in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and announcement of establishing a smart logistics park in Riyadh. This latest expansion brings J&T Express' global network coverage to a total of thirteen countries, expanding its global delivery network to Africa markets beyond Asia and Latin America.

E-commerce in the MENA region is fast catching up with global powerhouses. Egypt, as the most populous Arabic country, represents one of the most diversified economies in the MENA region. The total revenue of ecommerce in Egypt reportedly reached $5 billion in 2021. In line with the National e-Commerce Strategy, Egypt aspires to harness the power of e-commerce to help catalyze innovation, growth, and social prosperity in the digital economy. The rapidly growing e-commerce market presents significant opportunities for the express logistics industry. J&T Express has established one sorting center and 10 distribution centers, with its distribution network covering the full country except the North Sinai military command area. Following the company's entry into Latin America earlier this year, it is an important step for the company to continue to further cultivate emerging markets and expand its strategic global footprint.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said, "J&T is an independent e-commerce enabler, offering express delivery solutions to leading e-commerce platforms. By leveraging our expertise of providing efficient and convenient services through our growing global operation network, J&T Express is set to contribute to the faster development of e-commerce in the MENA market and the launch in Egypt bears testament to our commitment to the region."

Patrick Chen, Head of J&T Express Egypt, said, "In view of rapidly increasing internet penetration, the Egyptian market is well-positioned to tap on existing opportunities to further e-commerce development. J&T Express is excited to establish a refined service network in Egypt and offer an efficient, convenient and quality logistics experience to local retailers and customers."

With its network launch in Egypt, J&T Express' network now spans thirteen countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt, and serves over 2.5 billion people.

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

