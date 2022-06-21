Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2022 | 11:05
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ASUNTOSALKKU PLC

NOTICE 21 JUNE 2022 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ASUNTOSALKKU PLC

At the request of Asuntosalkku Plc, Asuntosalkku Plc's shares will be traded on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 22, 2022 presuming that
Asuntosalkku Plc's changes are recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on 22
June 2022. 

Trading code: ASUNTO
Number of shares: 986 592
ISIN code: FI4000517602
Order book ID: 259601
Company Identity Number: 2633454-3

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 35 Real Estate
Super sector: 3510 Real Estate


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, OP
Corporate Bank Plc. For further information, please call OP Corporate Bank Plc
on +358 50 325 8723 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
