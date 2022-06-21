Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ASUNTOSALKKU PLC

NOTICE 21 JUNE 2022 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: ASUNTOSALKKU PLC At the request of Asuntosalkku Plc, Asuntosalkku Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from June 22, 2022 presuming that Asuntosalkku Plc's changes are recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on 22 June 2022. Trading code: ASUNTO Number of shares: 986 592 ISIN code: FI4000517602 Order book ID: 259601 Company Identity Number: 2633454-3 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 35 Real Estate Super sector: 3510 Real Estate This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, OP Corporate Bank Plc. For further information, please call OP Corporate Bank Plc on +358 50 325 8723 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260