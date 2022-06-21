Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2022 | 11:05
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Nova Klúbburinn to the Main Market

June 21, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Nova Klúbburinn
hf.'s shares (short name NOVA) commences today on the Main market of Nasdaq
Iceland. The company belongs to the Telecommunications sector. Nova is the 46th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2022. 

Nova is an Icelandic telecommunications company, a leader in mobile services
with 33% market share and 60% of data usage in the mobile network in Iceland.
Nova's current core demographic consists of individuals and progressive small
and medium sized businesses in Iceland. Nova's slogan "The World's Biggest
Party Place" is a synomym for the company's culture, reflecting the company's
business ethos and inspiring innovation. 13 years in a row, Nova has scored the
highest in customer satisfaction out of all the brands in the market. 

"We are very excited about this new journey we are embarking on," said Margrét
Tryggvadóttir, CEO of Nova. "At Nova we want to lead the way into the future
with smart solutions. Telecommunications companies are in their nature
important infrastructure companies and Nova is among the biggest and most
dynamic telecommunications companies in the country. Listing on the Main market
allows us to invite investors, large and small, to join us on this journey. We
are extremely grateful for the reception in the IPO and warmly welcome all new
shareholders to the Nova Club, the World's biggest party place." 

"We sincerely welcome Nova to the Main market on Nasdaq Iceland," said Magnus
Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Nova has been prominent on the
telecommunications market since its establishment in 2006 and it is very
gratifying to see it take its next steps towards increased visibility and
growth on the stock market. Our best wishes go to all at Nova, we look forward
to supporting them on their new journey." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 




     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.