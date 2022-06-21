Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Nova Klúbburinn to the Main Market

June 21, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Nova Klúbburinn hf.'s shares (short name NOVA) commences today on the Main market of Nasdaq Iceland. The company belongs to the Telecommunications sector. Nova is the 46th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics markets* in 2022. Nova is an Icelandic telecommunications company, a leader in mobile services with 33% market share and 60% of data usage in the mobile network in Iceland. Nova's current core demographic consists of individuals and progressive small and medium sized businesses in Iceland. Nova's slogan "The World's Biggest Party Place" is a synomym for the company's culture, reflecting the company's business ethos and inspiring innovation. 13 years in a row, Nova has scored the highest in customer satisfaction out of all the brands in the market. "We are very excited about this new journey we are embarking on," said Margrét Tryggvadóttir, CEO of Nova. "At Nova we want to lead the way into the future with smart solutions. Telecommunications companies are in their nature important infrastructure companies and Nova is among the biggest and most dynamic telecommunications companies in the country. Listing on the Main market allows us to invite investors, large and small, to join us on this journey. We are extremely grateful for the reception in the IPO and warmly welcome all new shareholders to the Nova Club, the World's biggest party place." "We sincerely welcome Nova to the Main market on Nasdaq Iceland," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Nova has been prominent on the telecommunications market since its establishment in 2006 and it is very gratifying to see it take its next steps towards increased visibility and growth on the stock market. Our best wishes go to all at Nova, we look forward to supporting them on their new journey." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836