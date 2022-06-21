Sector forecasts growth of 6 percent in 2022

Sales in 2021 stronger than expected

The robotics and automation industry in Germany is benefiting from a boom in demand: in the first four months of 2022, order intake increased by 38 percent year-on-year. The dynamic market development had already been noticeable with the results for 2021, in which industry turnover rose by 13 percent more than expected.

"The robotics and automation industry is booming," says Frank Konrad, Chairman of the VDMA Robotics Automation Association. "However, suppliers will not be able to process the orders as quickly as usual. The challenge now is to manage bottlenecks in the supply chains."

Forecast 2022: plus 6 percent

With a predicted growth of 6 percent, the industry forecast for robotics and automation is also positive for 2022 but remains below previous expectations, reflecting the severely disrupted supply chains. In particular, a shortage of electrical and electronic components is extending delivery times.

Comparison of the three subsectors of robotics and automation

The three subsectors developed differently in 2021. Machine vision gained 16 percent: industry sales reached 3.1 billion euros. Robotics sales rose by 13 percent to 3.5 billion euros. Integrated assembly solutions recorded an 11 percent increase in sales to 7.1 billion euros. Overall, sales in robotics and automation rose by 13 percent to 13.6 billion euros more than originally expected.

Forecast 2022 subsectors total

VDMA Robotics Automation forecasts a 7 percent increase in sales for integrated assembly solutions to 7.6 billion euros in 2022. In robotics, growth of 5 percent to 3.6 billion euros is expected. Machine vision is also set to grow by 5 percent, corresponding to sales of 3.2 billion euros.

"The overall robotics and automation forecast is plus 6 percent with an expected industry turnover of 14.4 billion euros," says Frank Konrad. "Robotics and automation in 2022 is thus almost headed for the strong pre-crisis level of 14.7 billion euros of 2019."

VDMA R+A

The VDMA R+A member network consisting of 50,000 people in 350 companies has important tasks to solve that are crucial for the future.

