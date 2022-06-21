European researchers have developed an open-source online tool that can identify areas where renewable energy and synthetic fuels can be cost-effectively produced, where hydrogen hubs could be built, and where grid expansion is needed. It can be used in different sectors across 35 countries.Researchers from the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands and Swiss university ETH Zürich have created an open-source online tool that can generate hundreds of scenarios under which Europe could become completely energy-independent by relying exclusively on renewables by 2050. The platform ...

