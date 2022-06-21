The "Non-lethal Weapons Market Research Report by Type (Ammunition, Area Denial, and Directed Energy Weapons), Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East Africa) Global Forecast to 2027 Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-lethal Weapons Market size was estimated at USD 9,087.77 million in 2021, USD 9,982.92 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.02% to reach USD 16,123.31 million by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Non-lethal Weapons Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Non-lethal Weapons Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption over the versatility of directed energy weapons to used as sensing device and kill mechanism

Growth in the rate of violent crimes, curfews, political disputes and civil unrest

Increasing pepper spray and CEDs penetration to reduce injuries and death or serious harm

Restraints

Legal constraints on the directed energy weapon development

Opportunities

Continuous innovation and technologically advanced solutions of non-lethal weapons

Increasing defence budget or investment for advanced weapons

Challenges

Trafficking and indiscriminate use of non-lethal weapons

Companies Mentioned

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems Inc.

Axon Enterprise Inc.

Combined Systems Inc.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Fiocchi Munizioni SpA

FN HERSTAL

Genasys Inc.

ISPRA Ltd

Lamperd Inc.

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

Pepperball

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

RUAG Group

Safariland Group

Zarc International

