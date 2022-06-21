TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, and VideoAmp, a market leading advertising measurement and optimization platform, today announced a new partnership in which TelevisaUnivision will leverage VideoAmp's data to power its robust suite of advanced advertising solutions. Through this partnership, TelevisaUnivision will connect VideoAmp's data to its industry-leading Hispanic household graph to power its planning, targeting, cross-platform measurement and currency solutions, which will enable advertising partners to better reach and connect with the rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic audience.

The announcement was made today in front of an audience of influential marketers, publishers and agency leaders at VideoAmp's "Currency Collaboration" Event on the ground at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"Representation and accuracy are crucial in today's data-driven media ecosystem, and in working closely with our team over the last several months, VideoAmp has made significant strides to ensure their dataset and methodologies precisely capture U.S. Hispanic audiences," said Dan Aversano, Senior Vice President of Data, Analytics and Advanced Advertising at TelevisaUnivision. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with VideoAmp and deliver even more sophisticated targeting, optimization and cross-platform capabilities for our clients to engage with the Hispanic community."

"This is an incredibly exciting partnership for us. Advertising subsidizes people's access to information and entertainment so it's important to ensure the three-way value exchange between advertisers, publishers and consumers works. A large part of getting this right is accurately measuring diverse audiences, especially Hispanics across the U.S. The marketplace is ready for change and we are excited for the opportunity to completely revolutionize the media landscape alongside partners like TelevisaUnivision," said Michael Parkes, President of VideoAmp.

TelevisaUnivision launched the industry's first-ever Hispanic household data graph last month in a major step toward solving for the inequities that are causing U.S. Hispanics to be vastly underrepresented in current data sets. Today, the graph is the biggest and most accurate representation of U.S. Hispanics, covering 85% of households and growing.

VideoAmp has seen accelerated growth and market adoption for its measurement and currency solutions across the advertising ecosystem. The company has built a media currency with software solutions that empower the world's largest advertisers, agencies and publishers to extract more sales and revenue from their media and content investments.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser's sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows the world's largest advertisers, agencies and publishers to align on VideoAmp's independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against.

We are transforming a 100-year-old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for publishers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

