Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) this week displays its high-value scientific instrumentation, software and integrated solutions for applications in materials and energy research, biopharmaceuticals, applied markets, as well as life science and translational research at Analytica 2022.

Frank H. Laukien, PhD, President and CEO of Bruker Corporation, commented: "Our differentiated high-value scientific instruments and solutions shown at Analytica 2022 demonstrate the diversity, flexibility and high performance that Bruker brings to the world of laboratory science. Bruker is committed to providing optimized technological, software, chemistry and biology solutions to enable the success of our customers. We are very pleased to introduce novel solutions that now also enable Spatial Single-Cell Metabolomics, a key new capability for in situ, multiomics single-cell biology and cancer research."

Applied Industrial Markets

Bruker launches the HYPERION II FT-IR IR Laser Imaging Microscope as a flexible research platform, combining FT-IR microscopy with QCL IR laser imaging. The HYPERION II is the first IR laser microscope that provides all three transmission, reflection, and ATR modes. Intuitive software allows seamless switching between FT-IR and QCL technology. With an unprecedented imaging speed of 6 mm² per second it sets the new benchmark in vibrational microscopy.

The newTGA II FT-IR module enables advanced gas analysis by hyphenation of thermogravimetry (TG) and FT-IR spectroscopy. Its new cell design allows high temperature analysis up to 370° C. Most applications can now be covered with a DTGS detector without the need for liquid Nitrogen. The TGA II is prepared for adaption to TG balances from partner Netzsch, and other manufacturers.

Bruker introduces PoN mass spectrometry for accelerated measurements without chromatography to bring the power of mass spectrometry (MS) to new food, beverage, forensics, industrial, security, environmental and pharmaceutical applications. The new Point of Need (PoN) DART-EVOQ triple quadrupole MS system has been developed with the IonSense DART source to enable PoN workflows that reduce analysis time to seconds or minutes, with little to no preparation for rapid analyses of solid, liquid or gas samples.

Food Analysis Solutions

Bruker releases the MPA II Dairy Analyzer for a new standard in quality control and analysis of liquid and solid samples in the dairy industry, and also for plant-based alternatives. It allows automated sampling and homogenization for analyzing liquid products, or with an integrating sphere can also measure heterogeneous materials without sample preparation in diffuse reflection. Near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is an acknowledged method for liquid and solid sample types, described in the ISO 21543 IDF 201 guidelines released in 2020.

A newNMR Olive Oil-Profiling 1.0solution delivers authenticity and quality analysis of olive oil, one of the most adulterated food products worldwide. Olive Oil-Profiling 1.0 is available on the benchtop Fourier 80 system for olive oil bottlers, as well as on the 400 MHz NMR FoodScreener platform for advanced testing laboratories.

Novel Laboratory Solutions for BioPharma

Bruker showcases new Fourier 80 FT-NMR capabilities for pharmaceutical and chemical analysis. The Fourier 80 benchtop spectrometer does not require special lab infrastructure or cryogens and offers excellent 1H sensitivity of 200:1 for gradient spectroscopy proton probes, bringing FT-NMR to more research and analytical laboratories. The new Fourier 80 Adjustable Temperature (AT) option enables analysis up to 60°C, and the AT option is compatible with the Fourier 80 PAL sample changer option.

A new benchtopFT-NMR Reaction Monitoringsolution and GxP Readiness Kit for the Fourier 80 reaction monitoring solution RxnLab has been introduced for chemical and pharmaceutical labs, and features temperature-controlled reaction paths for optimizing process control and monitoring reaction products with the new Fourier 80 flow accessory. Running InsightMR software, the RxnLab brings benchtop FT-NMR to bio- and chemical production for non-NMR experts. The new Fourier 80 GxP Readiness Kit allows full GxP compliance for development and manufacturing labs with 21 CFR part 11 compliance.

The integration ofthe timsTOF flex platform with 5 micrometer single-cell resolution andnovelMALDI Hiplex-IHCassays ushers in the era of unbiased Spatial Single-Cell Metabolomics (SSCM) andenables in situ multiomics tissue and single cell biology research to accelerate drug development. Bruker's strategic partnership with AmberGen brings game-changing capabilities to single-cell biology with spatial multiomics capabilities that allow researchers to simultaneously observe how drugs affect both protein and metabolic states by combining targeted, high-plex MALDI HiPLEX-IHC protein spatial profiling with unbiased, cellular-resolution, small-molecule MALDI Imaging for co-localization of proteins, and of small molecules such as glycans, lipids, metabolites, or xenobiotics.

Microscopy and Nanoanalysis

The newNeuraLight 3D Ultramodule expands neuroscience research capabilities and optogenetics applications on Bruker's Ultima multiphoton microscopes. NeuraLight 3D Ultra provides revolutionary 3D holographic photostimulation, optimized for functional and large-scale studies of neural networks and brain computation. Building upon proprietary spatial light modulator (SLM) technology, NeuraLight 3D Ultra utilizes a new, larger liquid crystal chip for a larger field of view, improved targeting precision, and market-leading speed of 600 hologram frames per second.

Bruker introducesXFlash 7, the next generation of EDS detectors for elemental analysis with QUANTAX energy dispersive X-ray spectrometer (EDS) accessories that enable chemical analysis on electron microscopes with ultimate speed, sensitivity, and reliability. The new and unique features of XFlash 7 for further increase performance, productivity and lowers the cost of ownership. XFlash 7 detectors offer a range of detector sizes, shapes and window materials, and are designed to provide maximum collection angles for X-rays, with optimized ratio of active detector area and sample-detector distance.

Translational and Clinical Proteomics Research

The new timsTOF HT features a 4th-generation TIMS-XR (trapped ion mobility separation) cell and 14-bit digitizer for even greater dynamic range in proteomics, enhanced peptide coverage and more accurate quantitation, particularly in unbiased 4D plasma and tissue proteomics and epiproteomics. dia-PASEF acquisition on the timsTOF HT quantifies proteins across a large dynamic range even in difficult samples, such as cardiac tissue, without sacrificing throughput or sensitivity.

