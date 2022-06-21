The company's new space was met with positive feedback from employees, customers, government officials and partners last week

ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), invited customers, journalists, partners, employees and government officials through the doors of the company's new Dublin office at 160 Shelbourne Rd, Dublin 4 last week for the unveiling of the company's new EMEA hub. Ireland's Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, was in attendance at ActiveCampaign's office on June 15 with representatives of IDA Ireland.

During the event, ActiveCampaign's Regional Vice President of EMEA John Lamphiere discussed the tremendous growth the company achieved this past year, including 76% internal growth across the region. The company is on track for fulfilling its commitment to reach 300 local employees by the end of 2023. In 2022, the engineering team in particular has grown rapidly in EMEA, with many local to the Dublin hub. This team will help support the launch of ActiveCampaign's new European data center later this year.

"It was a pleasure to visit ActiveCampaign's new office and meet with the team. The company is planning on reaching 300 employees by the end of next year, which will be a significant milestone and is really welcome," said Ireland's Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar. "I'm particularly pleased to see that although they are opening this fantastic new space, they will still be offering flexible work options for their staff. As long as the work gets done and services are provided, the Government wants employees to be given more choice over where they work from. Thank you to the entire team for their continued commitment to Ireland and the very best of luck with this new space."

"We couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to safely return to the office and collaborate in-person after more than two years of being at home," said John Lamphiere, EMEA Regional Vice President at ActiveCampaign. "Flexibility and comfort of employees is the top priority for our leadership team and this physical hub has only made our team stronger. We look forward to welcoming new employees to the region, both in and outside of Dublin, as our EMEA expansion continues."

"I would like to congratulate ActiveCampaign on their official office opening where the team is celebrating their growth in the region. ActiveCampaign is a welcome addition to the thriving tech community in Ireland," said Donal Travers, Head of Technology, Consumer and Business Services at IDA Ireland. "I wish the company continued success and offer the ongoing support of IDA Ireland."

"It's great to see ActiveCampaign's physical expansion in Dublin, with so many of the customers we both support in close proximity," said Dennis van den Berge, Co-Founder of MailBlue. "As the region continues to safely open back up, this will only strengthen our partnership and the network of businesses that benefit from customer experience automation."

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 800+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing, marketing automation, and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.

