First North Iceland: New share for trading: Alvotech

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Alvotech's request for admission to trading on Nasdaq First North Iceland. The shares will be admitted to trading on 23 June 2022. Short name: ALVO Number of shares: 243.649.505 ISIN code: LU2458332611 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 260316 Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Company Identity Number: 671221-9740 Market: First North Iceland / 101 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: FNIS ICB Classification Industry 20 - Health Care Subsector 20103010 - Biotechnology The shares are also listed on Nasdaq US under the symbol ALVO. Investors are encouraged to familiarize themselves with section 4.2 of Alvotech's Company Description for information about temporary restrictions on transfer of shares between markets.