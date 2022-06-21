Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK8U ISIN: LU2458332611 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
17.06.22
22:00 Uhr
9,940 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALVOTECH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALVOTECH 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2022 | 13:05
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: New share for trading: Alvotech

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Alvotech's request for admission to trading on
Nasdaq First North Iceland. 

The shares will be admitted to trading on 23 June 2022.

Short name:        ALVO           
Number of shares:     243.649.505       
ISIN code:        LU2458332611       
Round Lot:        1 share         
Order book ID:      260316          
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%            
Static Volatility Guard  15%           
Company Identity Number: 671221-9740       
Market:          First North Iceland / 101
Tick Size Table:     MiFID II tick size table 
MIC Code:         FNIS           

 ICB Classification

Industry  20 - Health Care    
Subsector 20103010 - Biotechnology
                  

The shares are also listed on Nasdaq US under the symbol ALVO. Investors are
encouraged to familiarize themselves with section 4.2 of Alvotech's Company
Description for information about temporary restrictions on transfer of shares
between markets.
ALVOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.