TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Commences 2022 Field Program at Shasta and Comments on Sustainability Award

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp - (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce the commencement of its fully funded 2022 field program. Initial fieldwork will involve the completion of analysis of the 2021 oriented core, relogging of historical core, and finalisation of drill collar locations for the Phase Two diamond drilling at Shasta which directly targets mineral resource growth (see Figures 1 and 2).

Management believes TDG represents a compelling investment opportunity for six key reasons:

Low valuation with a strong cash position of over C$8,000,000 and significant institutional ownership. Direct pathway to resource growth at Shasta from the proposed Phase Two diamond drilling. Leadership, management and technical teams with proven track records of exploration success. Infrastructure including road accessible projects, camp, mill, tailings and Mines Act permit. An award-winning approach to ESG. Exploration upside including four newly identified targets within the Baker-Shasta Mine complex.

2022 Shasta Field Program

As per 2021, TDG will be diamond drilling HQ diameter, oriented core at Shasta with the following key aims (see Figure 1):

step systematically north from the higher-grade gold-silver ("Au-Ag") discovered in 2021 (see TDG news release February 7, 2022) within the Cayley-Rainier Zone located ~500 metres ("m") south of the historically mined JM Pit; test the down plunge extension of the Shasta Fault with known mineralization (see TDG news release March 29, 2022) left in situ from historical small scale mining efforts; systematically drill south past the extent of the 2021 drilling on the Shasta Fault side, in an area where historical assaying was <25% of the total hole length; and, drill test north at the edge of the 2022 initial National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate area in an area of low drill density and downhole geological information.

TDG expects the initial stage of the Phase Two drilling to commence in early July and take until mid-August with the first preliminary assays expected in September 2022.

In parallel, TDG will undertake further prospecting work, soil sampling and ground geophysics to finalise additional targets for drill testing of potential extensions to the current mineral resource footprint at Shasta (see Figure 2).

Similar ground survey work including geological mapping, sampling and ground based geophysics will take place at the four newly identified targets located between Shasta and Baker (see TDG news release June 13, 2022) along with our other existing exploration targets.

TDG's VP Sustainability Wins Trailblazer Award

TDG would like to congratulate Christy Smith, TDG's Vice President Sustainability, for receiving the Women in Mining Canada 2022 Indigenous Trailblazer Award presented at the Prospect & Developer's Association Of Canada convention in Toronto on June 14, 2022. TDG is proud to have the opportunity to implement Christy's vision for working in allyship with First Nations and the local communities within whose traditional territories TDG's projects are located.

Figure 1. Shasta Phase 2 Drilling Part A - Areas Of Interest

Figure 2. Shasta Phase 2 Exploration Part B - Areas Of Interest

TDG would also like to thank its local community partners including Chu Cho Industries for maintaining the Baker Camp in good standing over the winter and for continuing to support TDG's 2022 field program. All work and services undertaken and provided to TDG in the Toodoggone this field season will be commissioned through locally owned and operated businesses with the exception of geological and specialist geological/engineering services and studies.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team and qualified person. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. There is insufficient exploration on these prospects to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if after additional exploration a mineral resource will be delineated. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, with over 74,000 m of historical and modern drilling, and an existing mill with dry stack tailings. In May 2022, TDG published an initial Inferred NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta. In summer 2022, TDG will prioritize drilling the known mineralization at Shasta which extends south for ~500 metres from the historical JM Pit. TDG shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TDG". Further information about TDG and its projects can be found at www.tdggold.com

