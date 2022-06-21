Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNSY ISIN: CA39814L1076 Ticker-Symbol: NJF1 
Berlin
21.06.22
08:08 Uhr
0,086 Euro
-0,010
-9,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRID METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRID METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0860,10412:32
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2022 | 13:08
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grid Metals Corp.: New High-Grade Lithium Intersections at Donner Lake Lithium Project; Field Program Underway

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) is pleased to report additional drilling results from the Phase 1 drill program at its Donner Lake lithium property (the "Property") in southeastern Manitoba. In addition, the Company has started field work at the Property that will initially focus on sampling of several previously mapped pegmatite dykes. The project is located in the Winnipeg River pegmatite field, which hosts the world-class Tanco pegmatite and the associated Tanco lithium-cesium-tantalum mine and concentrator. The project is a 75%/25% joint venture between Grid Metals Corp and Lithium Royalty Corp., a leading player in global lithium finance.

Drilling Highlights:

  • New drill intersections of the Northwest Dyke include the following length-weighted average grades:
    • 8.2 metres averaging 1.53% Li2O in GDL22-07 (from 103.5 metres) including 5.5 metres averaging 1.96% Li2O
    • 14.6 metres averaging 1.25% Li2O in GDL22-11 (from 141.7 metres) including 5.8 metres averaging 1.74% Li2O
    • 3.26 metres averaging 1.88% Li2O in GDL22-14 (from 178.8 metres)
  • Anomalous cesium and tantalum values were also encountered in the new holes including maximum individual sample grades of 2850 ppm Cs2O (GDL22-11) and 509 ppm Ta2O5 (GDL22-10).

The Northwest Dyke has been traced by drilling for ~600 metres along strike and to a vertical depth of ~250 metres. It is the second drill-defined LCT type pegmatite with significant strike length on the Donner Lake property. Similar lithium grades were previously reported for the Company's 2018 drill holes targeting the Main Dyke, which is located ~1.5 km to the east of the Northwest Dyke. Note that the Northwest Dyke intersection lengths reported above do not represent the true thickness of the dyke, which is estimated to typically range from 4 to 8 metres, representing 50-70% of the reported intersection lengths. Complete analytical results for hoes GDL22-07, -10, -11 and -14, together with drill hole specifications for these and previously reported holes, are provided in the Appendices accompanying this release. Hole locations are shown on the accompanying plan view map and longitudinal section. Core photos from the newly reported holes are included below.

Field Program Underway

The Company has mobilized geological crews to the property to sample the known pegmatite dykes on the property. Known pegmatite dykes include the West Dyke swarm, the South Dykes and several other pegmatites on the east part of the property that were mapped by Grid in 2012. A map showing the location of the target dykes is attached. Follow up work will include a lithogeochemical survey to vector to unexposed LCT type pegmatites.

The property is viewed by Grid as very prospective for other lithium bearing LCT type pegmatite dykes. The focus is on identifying new drill targets to complement the Northwest and Main Dykes which have been the target of drilling to date.

Grid Metals Corp., Monday, June 20, 2022, Press release picture

Above: Map showing location of mapped pegmatites on Grid's Mayville - Donner Lake claim block.

Mr. Carey Galeschuk, Grid's Vice President, Lithium Exploration, stated, "We continue to see consistently good widths of high-grade lithium from the recent Northwest Dyke drilling. In addition to our drilling we look to rapidly progress the Donner Lake discovery process with the identification of new drill targets in the field. With the combination of results to date, geological prospectivity and access to infrastructure we view the project as having great potential."

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Grid Metals applies best practice quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") protocols on all of its exploration programs. For the Donner Lake drilling program, core was logged and sampled at the Company's core facility located on the Makwa Property. Generally, 1.0 metre sample lengths were used. Samples were bagged and tagged and then transported by secure carrier to the Actlabs (Thunder Bay) laboratory for sample preparation and analysis for lithium, cesium, tantalum and selected major and trace element abundances using a sodium peroxide fusion total digestion method followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis. The Company is using two lithium + rare metal certified reference materials ("CRMs") and two analytical blanks for the Donner Lake program to monitor analytical accuracy and check for cross contamination between samples.

Dave Peck, P.Geo., has reviewed the contents of this press release and is the qualified person for purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Donner Lake Lithium Property

  • The Property is owned 75% by Grid Metals Corp. and 25% by Lithium Royalty Corp. (LRC), which is funding 25% of the current exploration program. LRC holds an overriding 2% royalty on the property.
  • The Property was acquired by Grid from Tantalum Mining Corporation of Canada Limited (Tanco) which has the first right to acquire products produced from the property at commercial terms and holds a 2% royalty on certain claims.
  • Sinomine Canada is currently operating a lithium spodumene circuit at its Tanco Mine facility, located approximately 35 km to the southwest of the Donner Lake Property.
  • Donner Lake is only 180 km from the provincial capital of Winnipeg and accessible by all season roads and logging trails and there is nearby access to Canada's major east-west railway line.
  • Grid Metals has an exploration agreement in place with the Sagkeeng First Nation, whose Traditional Lands include the Donner Lake and Mayville properties.
  • The Property has nearby access low-cost renewable power from Manitoba's extensive hydro-electric grid.
  • There are multiple LCT-type pegmatite dykes on the Property including the Main Dyke that, in 2018, was drill tested by Grid over a ~1 km strike length. The dykes are located along a ~9 km long prospective geological contact between the Bird River greenstone belt and the Makwa Lake batholith and occupy obvious structural trends.
  • The Main Dyke and Northwest Dyke together supported a non-compliant historical resource estimate of 3.8 million tons at a grade of 1.28% Li2O (Manitoba Mines Branch Assessment file 91769A). This resource estimate cannot be independently verified by the Company. The Company is looking to complete resume drilling later this year to establish a maiden NI 43-101 lithium resource and continue exploration for other LCT-type pegmatites on the Property.
  • The Property is significantly underexplored with a large portion of the prospective geology having seen no prior lithium exploration.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals Corp. maintains an attractive portfolio of exploration and development stage properties focused on battery metals (nickel, lithium, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals cobalt) and emission reduction technologies (palladium, platinum, rhodium) in the Provinces of Manitoba and Ontario, Canada. The Company is currently focused on advancing both its Donner Lake lithium and its PEA stage Makwa-Mayville Cu-Ni-PGM-Co assets in southeastern Manitoba.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.
Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director
Telephone: 647 201 6844 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com
David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com 416 955-4773

Grid Metals Corp., Monday, June 20, 2022, Press release picture

Above: 2022 drill hole locations from the Northwest Dyke exploration program at the Donner Lake Lithium Property showing the current surface projection of the main pegmatite body (thick pink line) and the Li2O grades obtained for previously and newly reported (larger font) holes.

Grid Metals Corp., Monday, June 20, 2022, Press release picture

Above: Longitudinal section, looking west, showing relative 3D position of the February-April 2022 drill hole pierce points into the Northwest Dyke, Donner Lake Lithium Property.

Grid Metals Corp., Monday, June 20, 2022, Press release picture

Above: White spodumene blades in GDL-22-07 at 106.6 meters downhole.

Grid Metals Corp., Monday, June 20, 2022, Press release picture

Above: Spodumene-quartz intergrowths (SQUI) from GDL-22-14 at 182.5 meters downhole.

Appendix 1: Analytical Results, Drill Hole GDL22-07, Northwest Pegmatite Dyke, Donner Lake Lithium Property, Southeastern Manitoba.

Sample#

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Cs2O (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

AM753408

103.45

104.27

0.82

1.03

126

193

0.22

AM753409

104.27

104.37

0.10

0.69

0.9

356

0.17

AM753411

104.37

104.60

0.23

0.67

133

75.3

0.10

AM753412

104.60

105.52

0.92

0.76

125

194

0.31

AM753413

105.52

106.50

0.98

2.14

54.0

118

0.22

AM753415

106.50

107.50

1.00

1.52

60.9

159

0.28

AM753416

107.50

108.50

1.00

1.68

67.1

159

0.26

AM753418

108.50

109.50

1.00

2.11

33.2

82.7

0.17

AM753419

109.50

110.50

1.00

2.12

43.3

104

0.26

AM753421

110.50

110.98

0.48

2.39

42.5

92.2

0.16

AM753422

110.98

111.65

0.67

0.16

61.3

164

0.34

Interval Averages

103.5

111.7

8.2

1.53

69.2

142

0.24

inc.

105.5

111.0

5.5

1.96

50.9

122

0.23

Appendix 2: Analytical Results, Drill Hole GDL22-10, Northwest Pegmatite Dyke, Donner Lake Lithium Property, Southeastern Manitoba. Note in this hole there were multiple narrow intercepts of mineralogically distinctive pegmatite dykes separated by inclusions of basalt. A narrow intersection of the Northwest Dyke was encountered between 155.4m and 156.65m.

Sample#

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Li2O (%)

Ta2O5 (ppm)

Cs2O (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

856486

148.30

148.66

0.36

0.04

370

97.5

0.13

856487

148.66

148.68

0.02

0.20

279

366

0.28

856488

148.68

149.95

1.27

0.02

206

97.5

0.14

856491

153.38

153.48

0.10

0.04

509

92.2

0.02

856494

154.56

154.75

0.19

0.62

178

201

0.28

856497

155.40

156.00

0.60

1.35

114

141

0.22

856498

156.00

156.65

0.65

1.28

105

191

0.29

856500

157.15

157.35

0.20

0.12

157

368

0.14

AM753309

173.90

174.07

0.17

0.06

118

94.4

0.10

AM753311

175.12

175.34

0.22

0.03

70.8

44.5

0.02

AM753318

179.15

179.52

0.37

0.02

164

90.1

0.07

AM753324

184.90

185.30

0.40

0.47

75.8

148

0.24

AM753325

185.30

185.60

0.30

0.28

88.0

157

0.26

AM753327

186.67

187.10

0.43

0.03

76.8

125

0.23

AM753332

201.35

201.90

0.55

0.04

61.7

476

0.43

Interval Averages

Granitic Dyke

148.30

149.95

1.65

0.03

243

101

0.14

NW Dyke

155.40

156.65

1.25

1.31

109

167

0.26

Appendix 3: Analytical Results, Drill Hole GDL22-11, Northwest Pegmatite Dyke, Donner Lake Lithium Property, Southeastern Manitoba.

Sample#

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Li2O (%)

Ta205 (ppm)

Cs20 (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

AM752704

141.70

142.42

0.72

1.29

215

264

0.40

AM752706

142.42

142.80

0.38

0.13

1.70

109

0.05

AM752707

142.80

143.10

0.30

1.39

203

290

0.28

AM752708

143.10

143.25

0.15

0.81

75.0

2851

0.55

AM752709

143.25

144.00

0.75

1.80

230

480

0.40

AM752711

144.00

144.40

0.40

0.24

222

740

0.43

AM752712

144.40

145.00

0.60

1.62

233

392

0.37

AM752713

145.00

145.65

0.65

1.63

177

390

0.40

AM752714

145.65

146.25

0.60

0.29

3.85

342

0.11

AM752716

146.25

147.05

0.80

1.41

173

200

0.25

AM752717

147.05

147.65

0.60

0.56

155

335

0.27

AM752718

147.65

147.95

0.30

1.44

148

251

0.28

AM752719

147.95

148.80

0.85

0.22

89.6

145

0.23

AM752721

148.80

149.80

1.00

1.91

48.8

110

0.21

AM752722

149.80

150.85

1.05

1.35

79.9

142

0.28

AM752723

150.85

151.85

1.00

1.67

63.5

155

0.28

AM752724

151.85

152.85

1.00

1.71

74.2

174

0.29

AM752726

152.85

153.85

1.00

1.81

50.9

135

0.32

AM752727

153.85

154.65

0.80

2.10

51.0

119

0.24

AM752728

154.65

155.18

0.53

0.85

40.7

158

0.39

AM752729

155.18

156.31

1.13

0.29

84.3

144

0.31

Interval Averages

141.70

156.31

14.61

1.25

108

255

0.29

inc.

142.80

145.65

2.85

1.41

206

582

0.39

and

146.25

156.31

10.06

1.30

82.6

161

0.28

with

148.80

154.65

5.85

1.74

61.9

140

0.27

Appendix 4: Analytical Results, Drill Hole GDL22-14, Northwest Pegmatite Dyke, Donner Lake Lithium Property, Southeastern Manitoba.

Sample#

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Li2O (%)

Ta (ppm)

Cs (ppm)

Rb2O (%)

AM752876

178.41

178.86

0.45

0.15

114

270

0.40

AM752877

178.86

179.86

1.00

0.21

76.5

241

0.26

AM752878

179.86

180.86

1.00

2.28

66.3

128

0.18

AM752879

180.86

181.90

1.04

1.87

51.4

119

0.21

AM752881

181.90

182.64

0.74

1.62

48.5

184

0.42

AM752883

182.64

183.12

0.48

1.47

43.3

116

0.19

AM752885

183.12

183.22

0.10

0.04

50.1

70.0

0.06

Interval Averages

178.86

183.22

4.36

1.46

59.1

159

0.25

inc.

179.86

183.12

3.26

1.88

54.1

136

0.25

Appendix 5: Specifications for the drill holes reported to date from the winter 2022 Northwest Pegmatite Dyke drill program, Donner Lake Lithium Property, Southeastern Manitoba. Easting and northing coordinates are based on a NAD83 UTM Zone 15 projection. Depth values represent end of hole depths. Length values are core intervals for the main Northwest Dyke pegmatite. From values are the upper contact downhole depth of the Northwest Dyke. The true thickness of the dyke is estimated to range from 40 to 70% of the reported core lengths.

Hole ID

Easting

(m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

Length (m)

From (m)

GDL-22-01

315954

5610632

290

135°

-60°

131

15.8

86.0

GDL-22-02

315954

5610632

290

135°

-45°

215

9.4

55.9

GDL-22-03

315960

5610735

299

135°

-45°

179

5.5

160.4

GDL-22-04

315960

5610735

299

135°

-60°

248

10.3

234.1

GDL-22-07

315881

5610581

288

135°

-45°

104

8.1

103.6

GDL-22-08

315879

5610585

288

135°

-60°

260

15.6

163.1

GDL-22-09

315842

5610520

290

135°

-45°

143

9.5

104.9

GDL-22-10

315754

5610459

297

135°

-45°

224

1.3

155.4

GDL-22-11

315842

5610520

290

135°

-60°

185

14.6

141.7

GDL-22-12

315754

5610459

297

100°

-60°

250

10.1

218.8

GDL-22-13

316175

5610670

295

315°

-45°

179

5.4

138.4

GDL-22-14

316175

5610670

295

315°

-60°

203

4.4

178.9

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705865/New-High-Grade-Lithium-Intersections-at-Donner-Lake-Lithium-Project-Field-Program-Underway

GRID METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.