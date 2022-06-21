Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology managed services provider to the Connectedness industry, announced that Rajeev Butani has joined its board of directors.

Rajeev Butani is the CEO and Board Member of HeadSpin, a developer platform enabling companies to enhance their digital experiences. Prior to HeadSpin, Rajeev was the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer for Accenture's Communications, Media, and Technology Operating Group globally.

Rajeev has also served on Accenture's Global Leadership Committee. He was a founding member of Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers and led the company's Software and Platform Business based in the Bay Area.

"We are excited to welcome Rajeev to the Prodapt Board," said Vedant Jhaver, the Chairman CEO of Prodapt. "Rajeev is a seasoned executive with a deep understanding of connected platforms and software. We are excited to leverage his expertise to accelerate our expanding business in this space," he added.

"With a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical, Prodapt has become a critical partner enabling next-generation technologies and innovations for the world's leading telecom companies. It is exciting to see Prodapt bring the same focus and commitment to the connected platforms and software industry. I am delighted to be a part of the Prodapt Board, and I look forward to partnering with Vedant, Harsha, and the Prodapt team in this journey," said Rajeev Butani on joining Prodapt's Board of Directors.

"Rajeev has an unparalleled track record in leading businesses and driving leading-edge technology innovation. I am very excited to work closely with Rajeev in developing executing our growth strategy," said Harsha Kumar, the President of Prodapt.

About Prodapt

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt partners with the leading creators of our hyper-connected world. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital/multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of Connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt services global leaders including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom, among many others. Prodapt's customers help more than a billion people, and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

