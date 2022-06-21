Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 June 2022. ISIN: DK0060636595 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Wealth Invest K Invest Globale Small Cap Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Wealth Invest Allspring Small Cap Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: WEIKCA ------------------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: WEIASCA ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 142920 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66