GlobeNewswire
21.06.2022 | 13:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 June 2022.



ISIN:          DK0060636595                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Wealth Invest K Invest Globale Small Cap Aktier
------------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Wealth Invest Allspring Small Cap Aktier    
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       WEIKCA                     
------------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     WEIASCA                    
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 142920                     
------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66
