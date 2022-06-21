Hisamitsu America, Marketers of the Salonpas Line of Pain Relief Products, Announce Launch of Salonpas Pain Relieving Flex Patch Lidocaine 4%

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Hisamitsu America, a subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., and the manufacturers of the Salonpas® line of pain relief products, announce the availability of the Salonpas® Pain Relieving FLEX Patch Lidocaine 4% featuring thin, flexible, and highly adhesive patch technology.

"Our commitment to continuous improvement has resulted in the exciting combination of an innovative patch fabric infused with the active ingredient lidocaine. The new FLEX patches provide flexibility, ease-of-use, and dependable pain relief," said John Incledon, President & CEO, Hisamitsu America.

"The Salonpas® Pain Relieving FLEX Patch Lidocaine 4% uses advanced patch technology with the maximum strength lidocaine available without a prescription. The FLEX patch has thin, flexible, highly adhesive fabric that contours to the body, so patches adhere through movement, bending, twisting and flexing," adds Incledon.

The launch of the FLEX patch is the latest initiative putting Salonpas® at the forefront of topical pain relief. Exclusively focused on topical pain relief, Salonpas® is the #1 doctor-recommended brand of OTC pain relief patches in the United States (source: IQVIA ProVoice 2021).

Hisamitsu America will support the launch of the Salonpas® Pain Relieving FLEX Patch with a nationwide television advertising campaign this fall and social media campaign on the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels featuring videos from Bob Arnot, M.D., internal medicine. Dr. Arnot is a journalist, author, former host of the Dr. Danger reality TV series, and served as medical and foreign correspondent for NBC and CBS.

"Topical pain treatment is generally the best first choice because of its incredible safety profile and high effectiveness," says Dr. Bob Arnot. "This new FLEX patch has the maximum OTC strength 4% lidocaine and outstanding flex patch technology that allows you to move, bend, twist and flex while enjoying hours of continuous pain relief."

The new Salonpas® Pain Relieving FLEX Patch Lidocaine 4% is available now at select retailers and will be available at retailers nationwide this fall.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas® line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now available in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas® has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas® became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, please visit https://us.hisamitsu/.

