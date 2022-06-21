NICE Rapid, a leading injection molding and rapid tooling Specialist is now introducing new products and services to the global market.

Zhongshan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - NICE Rapid is a leading injection molding and rapid tooling specialist in China that is also available to the international market. Rapid tooling and rapid prototyping is a method or technology that enables one to quickly produce a tool or product. The company aims to reduce the time and production cost by making the tools soon to be tested and validated before going into production.





One of the most common rapid tooling methods in the manufacturing industry is injection mold tooling, where the parts can be quickly produced inexpensively. Producers or manufacturers are constantly looking for efficient ways of reducing costs and ramping up production rates, and Compression Moulding is one of the cost-effective services offered by NICE Rapid. Rubber will be used as the primary raw material when manufacturing parts and components.

NICE Rapid uses the latest and modern ways of Compression Moulding manufacturing equipment, enabling them to accurately control the whole process without compromising quality. Compression molding is relatively simple compared to other processes. This makes it easier for operators to perform, which translates to lower overall production costs.

NICE Rapid also offers another manufacturing technique known as the Liquid Silicone Rubber Moulding for producing rubber parts. This technique is used in various industries such as electronics, aerospace, and general industrial markets. With its extensive years in operation, NICE Rapid have produced billion of parts and components for top businesses worldwide, underlining its stellar reputation and commitment to providing the best for customers.

The technique also helps eases up a high volume of production. Some advantages of using this technique are compatibility with high-volume production, minimal chance of contamination, high level of automation, and enhanced safety features.

Besides, NICE Rapid also provides an extensive library of case studies, documenting some of the most impressive prototypes and small series production projects. The case studies include the demonstration of rapid tooling using both aluminium and steel molds and other of their products and services. Read more about their resources here: https://www.nicerapid.com/resources.html

"Companies are constantly releasing new products year after year, and this has allowed rapid prototyping to continuously evolved with time," said a spokesperson for NICE Rapid. "Prototypes are a sample mock-up of a product design before mass production. Rapid prototyping helps produce a quick model so stakeholders and users can feel and use it while demonstrating its functionality. This also helps to shorten the product development process."

Interested customers looking to produce their initial prototypes can contact the NICE Rapid team and begin their project journey with them.

About NICE Rapid

NICE Rapid is an expert in providing international services in tooling and prototyping services. The company has a fully experienced engineering team offering first-rate customer service and quality. The company takes the quality of the product produced with high importance and ensures all of them are ISO certified to ensure the best for the customers.

Contact Info:

Name: Steven Zhang

Email: steven.zhang@nice-rapidtooling.com

Organization: NICE Rapid Tooling Manufacturing Limited

Address: No. 26, Haotou Ave, Torch Development Zone, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, 528451, China

Phone: +86 760 8996 7810

Website: https://www.nicerapid.com

