Asheville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Cortina Jenelle Caldwell, D.D (Doctorate in Divinity), the founder of the entrepreneur-coaching platform House of SOLEIL, is readying her new book, 'How to Heal the Planet from Wherever You Are.' The publication will be released in print on June 21st to coincide with the Summer Solstice.

The book aims to help readers to find their role in a worldwide effort to take environmental action and build sustainability in business. This involves motivating entrepreneurs to become more aware of measures they can take to enhance environmental beautification, reduce waste and elevate the way they treat employees.

The various lessons and guidance included in 'How to Heal the Planet from Wherever You Are' are conveyed through a spiritual lens. In the book, Cortina combines her wealth of entrepreneurial experience, divinity studies along with her extensive House of SOLEIL coaching work.

"We hear time and again that the climate situation is critical, but it is not always clear how exactly we should be investing our energy and efforts in order to maximize the effects of our actions. We saw at the height of the pandemic how communities could work together and have a really positive impact - we need to apply that same mindset to climate change. There is something that every single one of us can do," Cortina underlines.

It seems that the motivation to help boost global sustainability is there among the US public. Studies show that 77% of Americans are concerned about the environmental impact of products they purchase, while 64% of Americans are happy to pay more for sustainable products. However, at the same time, 74% of Americans do not know how to identify these sustainable products. This highlights Cortina's point that people want to help, but the ways in which they can effectively do this need highlighting.

Another emphasis of the book is helping entrepreneurs to foster a creative spirit amidst a storm of chaos and uncertainty - two things that the world has seen plenty of in the past couple of years. Cortina utilizes a variety of spiritual techniques in order to instigate this transformation, such as ancestral healing and heart connection.

"As entrepreneurs, we have a twofold responsibility. Firstly, we have a duty to take care of our environment and ensure our businesses are as eco-friendly as possible. We cannot just leave this to the 'environmental activists' - we must all do our part. Secondly, we have a duty to ourselves to ensure that we take care of ourselves and that we are realizing our sacred potential, rather than hiding our light behind our fear that other people might feel insecure. We have so much to achieve, and this book will help readers to actualize this," stated Cortina Jenelle Caldwell.

