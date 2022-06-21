smartTrade Technologies has won Best Trading Solution for FX Markets in the Trading Tech Insight Awards USA 2022.

The award spotlights smartTrade's LiquidityFX platform, an end-to-end solution with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers which includes aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, risk management, distribution, analytics, and post-trade. LiquidityFX supports a range of instruments including FX spot, forwards, swaps, options, NDFS, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and money markets.

Recognizing excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, the Trading Tech Insights Awards USA focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment. The win continues smartTrade's run of success at the Trading Tech Insight Awards, having won Best Trading Solution for FX Markets in Europe in 2020 and 2021.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said, "Congratulations to smartTrade Technologies for winning Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets in the fourth annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA. This year's awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers within capital markets that provide exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions."

David Vincent, Co-Founder, and CEO of smartTrade Technologies said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from our industry peers. The award builds on smartTrade's momentum of the past year, which has included a number of significant product enhancements as well as the acquisition of North America-based TickTrade Systems. The win is a testament to the dedication of our global team and we look forward to continuing to lead the way through our commitment to technology, infrastructure, and product innovation."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies is a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through our cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end solution.

smartTrade in-house hosted solutions support Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Crypto, and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers, enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments, and multi-channel distribution.

smartTrade supports a variety of regulated and un-regulated Financial Institutions.

To learn more, visit www.smart-trade.net.

