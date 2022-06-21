BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Drilling Fluids Market to Reach $12.92 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drilling fluids market is projected to reach $12.92 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.8%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Growth in the drilling fluids market is being driven by the rise in energy demand, supportive government initiatives, and increasing drilling activities.

Drilling fluids are circulated in the borehole to aid in carrying out a cost-effective and efficient drilling process.

It serves various functions such as controlling formation pressures, removing slices from the wellbore, sealing permeable formations encountered while drilling, transmitting hydraulic energy to downhole tools and the bit, cooling and lubricating the bit, and maintaining wellbore stability.

In the report, the types of drilling fluids considered are water-based drilling fluids, oil-based drilling fluids, synthetic-based drilling fluids, and others (foams, mist, gas, dust, aerated liquid).

The detailed study is a compilation of 122 market data tables and 17 figures spread through 130 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Drilling Fluids Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031"

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the drilling fluids market:

Increasing offshore and onshore drilling activities.

Increasing focus on shale gases.

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Volatility in prices of crude oil

Rise in cost of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of drilling fluids available for drilling wells and their potential globally.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Shivam Priyadarshi, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The drilling fluids are expected to be the best option for carrying out a smooth well drilling. With the increasing government support to increase oil production, the growth of the drilling fluid industry is expected to be exponential."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Drilling Fluids Industry

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford

Newpark Resources Inc.

AES Drilling Fluids

Baker Hughes Company

Halliburton

Climeworks

Who Should Buy This Report?

The companies which are manufacturing drilling fluids and companies that use those drilling fluids meant for drilling well to explore oil and gases.

