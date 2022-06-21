Halberd Corporation: Halberd Creates Subsidiary to Apply Its Patented Technology to Treat Cancer

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Recognizing the breadth of application of its patented extracorporeal treatment approach, Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the creation of a subgroup of researchers to focus on cancer treatment. Halberd's technology is capable of being applied to many diseases, and management decided to not delay the development of potential cancer treatments.

The subgroup will be guided by Halberd's existing technical team members, but will add the necessary expertise to carry the program forward without diluting its current efforts towards alleviating neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Disease (AD), PTSD/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Epilepsy, depression, suicide ideation, etc. Halberd's technology has been shown in the laboratory to be effective against viral and bacterial infections as well.

Halberd anticipates that the new cancer subgroup could eventually be spun off as a separate company, as a dividend to Halberd stockholders. With this strategy, Halberd Corporation will not merely benefit from the sharing of technological accomplishments, but will also enjoy royalties from its application to cancer treatments.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Our earlier experience with the development of cancer antibodies, coupled with the recent successes we demonstrated eliminating targeted inflammatory cytokines, proteins, etc., leads me to believe that this may be the first step towards developing a cure for a wide variety of cancers. Our plan is to develop three major cancer antibodies (PD-1, BTLA, and CTLA-4) that could be used to effectively eradicate many cancers while employing Halberd's patented extra-corporeal eradication methodology. We plan to test these antibodies for efficacy in the laboratory, near term.

Dr. Felder continued, "Halberd's new cancer subgroup is already proceeding with the development of a PD-1 antibody which may be combined with a metallic moiety for elimination through laser irradiation. We believe that we may have the other antibodies available in the next few weeks. The goal is to develop a more effective cancer treatment without the negative side-effects associated with most current treatments. Animal tests of our proprietary antibodies will follow successful in-vitro laboratory tests. Significantly, since it is the same basic technology, the findings with regard to these antigens will only enhance the application with regard to viruses, bacterial infections and other applications pursued by Halberd's research."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "We believe that the creation of a separate Cancer Treatment Division of the Halberd Corporation is a viable and prudent step in creating not only a more effective and less debilitating treatment for cancer, but for creating tremendous shareholder value. We remain dedicated to continuing our current focus to eradicate neurodegenerative diseases via lasers, chemical bonding, and radio frequency methods, now being further advanced via animal testing. We will not dilute our priority neurodegenerative disease focus while getting the cancer subgroup up and running with additional resources."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April, 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 20 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

