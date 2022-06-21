Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Inc. To Hold General Stockholders Meeting Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Bergio invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive event

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding company and global leader in eCommerce is pleased to announce that it will hold a general stockholders meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. This live, interactive online event through the Emerging Growth Conference 33 will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Berge Abajian in real-time via this link https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552105&tp_key=e6b72c2da4&sti=brgo

Berge will discuss the state of the company, the current situation of the stock price, and future growth plans. And, then the floor will be opened with 2 full hours dedicated to answer all shareholder's concerns.

Please email Conference@EmergingGrowth.com and submit your questions. Berge will do his best to get through all of them.

Berge Abajian stated, "I look forward to meeting each and every one of our shareholders.This general meeting is vital to answer all shareholders' concerns and address any misinformation."

For more information on Bergio, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Media Contact

Alina Keo

alina@aphrodites.com

(952) 681-0406

Investor Relations

John Guercio

jpguercio@aol.com

(845) 216-3100

SOURCE: Bergio International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705633/Bergio-International-Inc-To-Hold-General-Stockholders-Meeting-Tomorrow-Wednesday-June-22-2022